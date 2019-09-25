“There are three kinds of lies: Lies, damned lies, and statistics.” – Unknown.
That 19th-century quote may be true, except when it isn’t. At least one stat told a cold, harsh truth following Baylor’s 21-13 win over Rice last weekend. The stat didn’t lie. That being — quarterback Charlie Brewer led the Bears in rushing with a whopping 58 yards.
Brewer has shown an ability to scramble for first downs in his college career. But Baylor head coach Matt Rhule normally doesn’t want to see Brewer’s name topping the list of rushing leaders.
“We have to run the football better,” Rhule said. “We were beyond deficient on Saturday.”
Overall, Baylor totaled 124 yards on the ground in the win over the Owls, and only 26 in the second half. The Bears averaged just 3.5 yards per carry.
That output stands in stark contrast to Baylor’s first two games of the year, blowouts of Stephen F. Austin and UTSA. The Bears amassed 268 yards rushing against the Lumberjacks and 368 against the Roadrunners, averaging 8.4 yards per tote over those two games.
Rhule noted that Rice stacked the box defensively to try to limit the Bears’ running game. “We were outnumbered at the point of attack,” the coach said.
But Baylor not only failed to consistently counteract Rice’s strategy, it mostly lost the battle in the trenches. The Owls routinely broke through the Bears’ line and swallowed up the BU backs behind the line of scrimmage. The normally efficient trio of JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett had nowhere to go. They finished with a meager 58 yards on 19 carries, a 3.1 per-carry average.
To Rhule, those numbers were an indictment of the team’s offensive line play.
“I’m really disappointed, to be quite honest, in the offensive line play, the tight end play,” Rhule said, “which falls back on our O-line coach, our tight ends coach, and our head coach. That’s how I look at those things and I know that’s how our coaches feel. We took that very personally on Saturday, so we have to improve there.”
Improvement won’t come easily. Iowa State, Baylor’s opponent in Saturday’s Big 12 opener, is among the stingiest teams in the conference against the run. The Cyclones’ run defense ranks third in the Big 12, giving up just 118.7 yards per game and only 3.2 per rush. They’ve also allowed a league-low two touchdowns on the ground through the first three games.
“Our mindset has to be, ‘Hey, we’re going to find a way to run,’” Rhule said. “We have good receivers, we can run, and we have a good quarterback. If we can run the football with the great backs that we have, then we become a much more difficult team to defend. So that’ll be our focus this week.”
The good news for Baylor is that it remains 3-0. In spite of the Bears’ second-half offensive struggles against Rice, they still pulled out the win. They spent the next day identifying the most pressing areas of concern, starting with the running game missteps. Then they went to work this week at practice looking to get better – knowing they’ll have to be a whole lot better if they want to get to 4-0.
“We need to identify it, correct it,” Rhule said. “My wife (Julie) even comes to me and said, ‘Boy, your sideline was dead.’ It just wasn’t what we wanted, but at the end of the day the mission is to go 1-0 every week.
“Above the mission, we have a standard. We didn’t play to our standard, but we did find a way to go 1-0. So, hopefully we learn from it, and hopefully we have a much better week this week.”
