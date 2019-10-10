Throughout his final years at Spring High School, Bravvion Roy loved watching Baylor All-America defensive tackle Andrew Billings maul offensive linemen who tried to block him.
Since Roy was planning to play for Baylor, Billings was the kind of player he aspired to be.
Roy especially liked the 2014 play on which the 310-pound Billings chased down Kansas running back Corey Avery 40 yards downfield for the tackle after he had caught a screen pass.
“I remember him chasing down a running back from Kansas, I was like ‘Oh my god,’” Roy said.
It was hard not to see flashbacks of Billings in Roy's dominating performance in Baylor’s 31-12 win over Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan.
Roy blew back any offensive linemen in his path. Even on plays that he was double teamed, he found a way into the Wildcats’ backfield as he recorded a career-high 3½ tackles for loss and disrupted a lot of other plays.
Baylor defensive line coach Frank Okam told him Kansas State center Adam Holtorf was good, and Roy wanted to show he was better.
“Before the game in last week’s practice, Coach O had told me their center was up for all kinds of awards and stuff,” Roy said. “So I took it as a challenge to try to go out there and embarrass him. You get in a zone that you feel like nobody can block you. That’s the kind of zone I was in.”
With Roy often occupying two offensive linemen, Baylor’s defensive ends and linebackers had more freedom to make plays. The Bears recorded a season-high 15 tackles for loss and six sacks, including three sacks by defensive end James Lynch as he won the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s defensive player of the week.
“Having him is very pivotal for our defense,” Lynch said. “When you have someone who can take on maybe three blockers, or even whenever they put a running back in there, it makes us have a one-on-one or a linebacker be able to run free. That makes our defense work very well and makes it easier for a lot of people.”
Starting 21 games since his freshman year in 2016, Roy has been a key member of Baylor’s defensive line since he arrived. But he’s clearly taken a major step forward as a senior this season as he’s already recorded a career-high 4½ tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries.
“I think the biggest thing he’s done is he’s challenged himself,” Okam said. “He’s always had the talent. For his size, you don’t expect him to move as fast as he does, and he’s been able to do that consistently this year. The biggest thing I can see he’s improved on is being more detailed. It’s been huge for our defense and our new scheme.”
Switching from a 4-3 alignment to a 3-3-5 as Baylor’s base defense, greater pressure has been placed on Baylor’s defensive line to produce despite having one less player up front.
In the No. 22 Bears’ 5-0 start, they’ve already produced a Big 12-high 18 sacks after finishing with just 25 last season. Baylor’s defensive line featuring Roy at nosetackle and Lynch and James Lockhart at ends has been a big reason why the Bears rank 15th nationally by allowing 15.4 points per game.
The 6-1, 333-pound Roy has always been strong, but his technique has come a long way. His quickness often surprises blockers and he’s got enough moves to keep them guessing where he’s going to attack next.
“I’m just reading my keys better and getting into the best shape I can because I know I’m going to have to play a lot of snaps,” Roy said. “I’m way stronger than last year, and I can shoot my hands quicker and just throw people off me. I go outside probably twice a week on our off days and work on certain moves I feel that will work. I know they’re going to double team me any way it goes.”
Roy has spent so much time playing with Lynch the last three years that they instinctively know each other’s moves. While NFL defensive linemen often spend many years playing together, that level of chemistry is rare at the college level since their time together is fleeting.
“It’s fun just knowing the level of trust we have in each other,” Roy said. “I feel like if I mess up, Lynch is there to cover me a lot. If I run the wrong stunt, Lynch will wrap around a lot just to cover me. We just make sure we’re all on the same page. We just rock and roll.”
Since he was a kid growing up in Spring, Roy has always been one of the biggest guys on any team he’s played. The sight of the big man charging toward them was scary for other kids in his Pee Wee league.
“I hurt people every game,” Roy said. “Everybody wanted to check my birth certificate and all that.”
During his middle school years, Roy played linebacker, running back and tight end. But when he tried to join the linebackers at Spring High School, his coaches immediately directed him to the defensive line.
It wasn’t long before college scouts noticed this big, agile prospect.
“I got my first offer from Baylor my freshman year,” Roy said. “Coach (Art) Briles came to my school and said you got an offer from Baylor. I was in shock. But at the end of my freshman year, I started going to camps and picked up like 10 offers. They just kept coming in my sophomore and junior years.”
Roy played both football and basketball through his junior year, and had enough size and quickness on the court to be an asset to the team. Nobody set a better screen, but Roy said he also had post moves and an outside shot.
“Basketball was my first love until I became 325,” Roy said. “A lot of people don’t believe it until they see it, but I could literally do everything on the court. Dribble, shoot, everything. Posting up was unfair. I played pickup basketball in AAU and it was born for me to post up. If we needed a bucket, they’d give it to me in the post.”
Roy committed to Baylor after his junior year in the summer of 2015 over schools like LSU, Miami, Texas, Louisville and Oklahoma.
When Baylor fired Briles in May 2016 amid the university’s sexual assault scandal, numerous Baylor recruits bailed out. But Roy never budged because Baylor had shown so much interest in him throughout his high school career, and he wanted to prove he was a man of his word.
“It was just how I was raised,” Roy said. “If I commit to something and sign my name on the paper, I’ve got to stick to it no matter what, the good, the bad, the ugly. I even told the community of Baylor fans on Twitter don’t worry about me. I’m going to play for y’all and my family.”
Since Billings had entered the NFL draft after his junior year and was picked in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, Roy saw an opportunity to play as a true freshman.
Despite dislocating his elbow against Iowa State, Roy played in nine of 13 games and finished with seven tackles.
“Once I got in, I had the mentality that I wanted to start and take somebody’s spot,” Roy said. “I was one of the strongest guys on the team then, so I had no problem with strength. I had to learn to stay level headed.”
After Matt Rhule took over as Baylor’s head coach in December 2016, Roy immediately sensed the emphasis he put on developing a strong defense.
“Some of the stuff he teaches us now we would have never learned back in the day,” Roy said. “Playing defense for one. The importance of defense. He’s really been a blessing for me just watching him. I feel like he’s for the players, and every player needs a coach like Coach Rhule.”
But playing strong defense didn’t just mean the will to dominate on the field. It also required a lot of homework. One of the biggest surprises was the thickness of defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s playbook.
“It was the first time I had to learn offense,” Roy said. “That first year, we were like 'We have to know offense now?' We only won one game but it was a process. “
Roy played in all 12 games and collected 31 tackles as a sophomore in 2017. Last year, he finished with 34 tackles with three for loss and 1½ quarterback sacks. He played in all 13 games and started 11 for a team that improved from 1-11 to 7-6 and won the Texas Bowl over Vanderbilt.
Roy’s progress stalled during the spring after he underwent knee surgery, but he returned with a vengeance in preseason drills and established himself as a senior leader.
With Lynch enjoying an All-America type of season and Lockhart’s emergence as a senior, Roy knows the bar is high. He has to perform his best every game to not let the group down.
“I honestly think they’re competing against each other,” Okam said. “They’re a close-knit group and when one guy makes a play, they want to make the next one. They’ve been playing off each other and playing for each other. I think that’s the biggest thing Coach Rhule has done is help create this culture where guys want to make plays and compete against each other and try to be their best selves.”
Roy draws inspiration from watching his favorite NFL defensive linemen: Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans.
“With Donald, it’s just his explosiveness,” Roy said. “They’re triple teaming him, and just knowing the level of effort he plays with is high motivation for me. J.J. Watt does what he wants on the field, and it’s my hometown of Houston.”
Roy hopes to get a shot to play in the NFL next season, and Okam believes it’s a reasonable goal. Okam was a defensive lineman for six NFL seasons for Houston, Seattle and Tampa Bay before going into college coaching.
“I tell him all the time he has the talent to do it,” Okam said. “It comes down to him making plays and being productive, and being somebody on tape that shows they can’t deny you. That’s the kind of standard I’m trying to push him to and he’s trying to push himself to. I don’t want to go as far and say the NFL is a guarantee, but if he continues to play hard and play his best he’ll have a chance to make it into the next level.”
But for now, Roy wants to help the Bears stay unbeaten and keep pushing toward a shot to play for the Big 12 championship. He always remembers words Rhule told him during that one-win season in 2017.
“He told me when we were going through that struggle that don’t worry, it’s a process,” Roy said. “By your senior year, we’ll have a chance to win the Big 12, and now we’re in that position.”
