ESPN’s Holly Rowe will be the featured speaker at the annual Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon at the Baylor Club at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The luncheon includes a preview of Baylor’s upcoming basketball seasons from Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey and Bears coach Scott Drew.
McLennan Community College women’s coach Ricky Rhodes and men’s coach Kevin Gill will also preview their upcoming seasons.
