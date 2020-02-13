There’s nothing more important to the Baylor softball team than the progress ace Gia Rodoni makes as the season unfolds.
In Thursday night’s home opener, Rodoni provided a lot of reasons for optimism.
Rodoni allowed just one hit and struck out a season-high eight batters in four innings to lead the Lady Bears to a 10-1 run-rule win over Abilene Christian at Getterman Stadium.
Despite pitching in 45-degree weather with a frigid north wind, Rodoni (2-1) was sharp and aggressive as she continued to make her comeback from knee surgery that kept her out last season.
“I have to start with Gia Rodoni coming out and throwing in this cold, gives up the home run, and I think it triggered her adrenaline,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Then she just pretty much dominated after that. We wanted to push her a little bit tonight, let her go a little bit further than we might need her and get her in shape. She did an outstanding job and I thought we were pretty clean (defensively).”
The fifth-year senior right-hander pitched solidly in last weekend’s season-opening NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., as she allowed seven hits, three walks and three earned runs in nine innings.
ACU (1-4) picked up its only run when Blair Clayton blasted a homer over the left-field fence with two outs in the first inning. But Rodoni retired the next 10 batters before Madison Lindsey pitched the final inning for the Lady Bears (3-2).
“I’m still working to get back at 100 percent,” Rodoni said. “I’m feeling really good right now and rehab has been tremendous for me. I’ll continue to get healthier and stronger. After my first inning, I felt pretty comfortable. I felt like I settled in well. After that, it was pretty smooth.”
Baylor pulled into a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the first inning when Nicky Dawson singled and scored on a wild pitch by Alivia Sinnott (1-2).
The Lady Bears blew it open with a six-run second inning in which Sinnott hurt herself by walking four batters.
Freshman Emily Hott opened the inning with a walk before Lou Gilbert and Maddison Kettler loaded the bases with bunt singles.
Sinnott walked Kyla Walker, Dawson and Goose McGlaun in succession to force in three runs. After Jillian Hefner relieved, Taylor Ellis drilled a two-run single to give her three multi-RBI games already this season.
McGlaun scored the sixth run on a fielder’s choice to open up a 7-1 lead.
“We were very selective at the plate when we saw she was getting a little wild out of the zone,” Hott said. “We were definitely making sure we got our pitch before we went out and attacked.”
Hott came through with a two-run double down the left-field line in the fourth inning to boost her season batting average to .444 before Gilbert drove in Baylor’s final run with a ground out.
“We tried to do some things, tried to move some runners,” Moore said. “Our short game was good. I thought we had quality at-bats. We ran a pitcher out and scored a lot of runs and I couldn’t have asked for much more than that.”
Baylor will open the Getterman Classic on Friday against Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. followed by Grand Canyon at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.