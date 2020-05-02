Honoring his late twin brother’s favorite school, Kaian Roberts-Day became Baylor’s first 2022 verbal commitment on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-4, 220-pound Roberts-Day is entering his junior year at Joplin (Mo.) High School, and plays both running back and defensive end.
His twin brother, Kadin Roberts-Day, was an offensive lineman who died in September 2019 after an indoor practice. Joplin superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement last September that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.
Roberts-Day said he hasn’t yet visited the Baylor campus, but is excited about the opportunity to play football under Bears coach Dave Aranda after receiving a scholarship offer on Wednesday.
Both Kaian and Kadin Roberts-Day enjoyed watching the Bears play on TV as they were growing up.
“He just liked Baylor and it’s always been a school I’ve wanted to go to,” Roberts-Day said. “I talked to Coach Aranda and he’s a cool dude. It (the verbal commitment) is a little early, but I just wanted to start my future. I drove by (McLane Stadium) once and it looks nice.”
Roberts-Day said he would prefer to play running back in college as he brings a lot of size and speed to the position. He said his favorite Baylor player is senior quarterback Charlie Brewer.
“I really like the way he leads the team,” Roberts-Day said.
Roberts-Day said he’s also been recruited by Iowa State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State. He will always carry his brother’s memory with him.
“He was shy and a really big guy who was very humorous,” Roberts-Day said.
