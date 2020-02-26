On an extremely windy day at the ballpark, the biggest gusts came from the bats of the UT-Rio Grande Valley hitters facing a stingy collection of Baylor pitchers.
Five Baylor pitchers combined to strike out 10 UTRGV batters in a 2-0 shutout win for the Bears on Wednesday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.
Freshman right-hander Will Rigney made his Baylor debut, starting the game and hurling three scoreless innings in a scheduled short start. Rigney, a former Super Centex star at Midway, had been dealing with shoulder soreness that had delayed his arrival until this game. But he was spot-on, facing 10 batters – one over the minimum – while allowing one hit, striking out two and walking one in his first college victory.
“They did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said of his pitchers. “That really pumps me up a little bit when you get Rigney and Jimmy Winston going on the same day. You’re able to have them healthy and going out there. Even in conditions like this, which aren’t ideal, watching them go out there and pitch the way they can and look the way they did, with the success that they had, got me excited for what we’re going to have going in the future.”
Winston followed Rigney with an effective 2.1-inning outing, striking out four. Ryan Leckich and Daniel Caruso combined to pick up eight outs before handing off to Luke Boyd, who struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.
Baylor (5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the third when Andy Thomas delivered a two-out RBI single to send Jared McKenzie plateward. The Bears made it 2-0 an inning later when Kyle Nevin smoked a two-out triple to right, and then Hunter Seay singled him home. Nevin had a team-high three hits on the day.
That proved to be enough for Baylor, which is 2-0 in midweek games and has yet to surrender a run. The Bears will now turn their attention to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they’ll face Missouri, LSU and Arkansas this weekend.
