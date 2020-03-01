Baylor received a verbal commitment from Javon Gipson, a wide receiver from George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas.
The 6-3, 187-pound Gipson chose Baylor over Iowa State, Kansas, Northwestern, Houston and Tulsa. He caught 29 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
Gipson, a three-star prospect, is Baylor’s third commitment in the 2021 recruiting class as he joins Cypress Ranch safety Ramario Noel and West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown.
