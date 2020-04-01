For the second time this week, Baylor junior guard DiDi Richards received a top honor for her defensive prowess.
Richards won the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award, which was revealed live on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday morning. That matches Richards’ Women’s Basketball Coaches Association national defender honor, which she picked up on Monday and gives her a sweep of the top two defensive trophies.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said Richards earned her reputation as a smothering defender because of her commitment to the task.
“For her to be rewarded like this, it makes me proud and it shows players coach is right. This is pretty darn special,” Mulkey said. “She just is one that bought in from day one on how important defense was. … You can tell all your players, your future players, your current player, ‘Why can’t you do what DiDi does on the defensive end of the floor?’ Every one of them can do what DiDi does, but it takes effort. You’ve got to buy into it and you must understand the value of it.”
Richards claimed the Naismith defensive honor over three other finalists — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and Louisville’s Kylee Shook.
On Monday, Richards said her performance on the way to Baylor’s national championship in 2019 established her as a top-notch defensive player.
This season, Richards posted 52 steals and 25 blocks along with averaging 8.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds. She was the defensive leader for a Lady Bears squad that was first in the nation in field goal percentage defense for the fourth-straight year at .310.
“I think from the time DiDi stepped on the floor for us, her activity on the defensive end of the floor, people took notice of her,” Mulkey said. “What she’s been able to do is be more aggressive and gamble a little more because she knew she had bigs behind her to help her. She knew she had Kalani Brown, she knew she had Lauren Cox, so it made DiDi that much more special on the perimeter.”
Richards said she focused on improving her offensive game and showed it by running point for the Lady Bears at times. Mulkey said it all points to the to-be senior being one of the top players in the country next season.
“I think her senior year can be a special year for her because she needs to now be more of an offensive threat for us,” Mulkey said. “She realized it this year.”
The Naismith awards will continue to be announced on CBS Sports HQ on Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, Baylor’s Scott Drew is a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced at 11 a.m. CT.
On Friday Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox is a finalist for the women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy honoring the national player of the year. That winner will be announced at 11 a.m. CT.
CBS Sports HQ is available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.