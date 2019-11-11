A visit from ESPN's College GameDay means Baylor is in the national spotlight again, and this time for all the right reasons.
After rebuilding a football program that had been rocked by a sexual assault scandal, Matt Rhule has constructed a team that’s 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12 only two years after the Bears went 1-11 in his 2017 debut season.
Facing a No. 10 Oklahoma program that sits a game behind the No. 12 Bears in the Big 12 standings at 5-1 (8-1 overall), Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. showdown at McLane Stadium couldn’t be more intriguing.
Rhule not only sees GameDay’s coverage from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday as a boost for the Bears’ recruiting, but a chance to promote Baylor and Waco.
“My hope is obviously always for recruiting that people all across the country see that GameDay could’ve gone anywhere and they chose to come here to see this great Baylor-Oklahoma game,” Rhule said. “I don’t want this to just be about our football program. I want it to be about the university and also about Waco, what a great place to live, what a great place to raise a family, what a great place to be.”
Saturday’s game marks GameDay’s third appearance at Baylor following a Dec. 6, 2014 date when the No. 5 Bears rolled to a 38-27 win over No. 9 Kansas State and a Nov. 14, 2015 date when No. 4 Baylor dropped a 44-34 decision to No. 12 Oklahoma.
Rhule doesn’t expect his players to be distracted by the hoopla surrounding the game.
“I think it’s awesome,” Rhule said. “You only get GameDay when you’ve earned it. I’m not worried about our guys not being focused for the football game this week. Players don’t have much to do with it. I think I show up for like 10 minutes on Saturday and kind of go over there and get on set and then leave. But hopefully for everyone else, I hope you turn the TV on and it’s a mass of students and people and everyone.”
Rhule is much more concerned about slowing down an Oklahoma offense that leads the nation with 587.3 yards per game and ranks second nationally with 48.4 points per game.
Following his transfer from Alabama, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been even better than advertised as he’s completed 73.3 percent for 2,742 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Sooners with 869 yards rushing and 15 scores.
Hurts isn’t just big and physical at 6-2 and 218, he’s also fast enough to maneuver past defenders.
“He’s an outstanding runner, first and foremost,” Rhule said. “He can run in terms of keeping plays alive, and he’s first in the conference in passing and they do a lot of play action. He’s able to move around and keep plays extended. He has great vision, he’s accurate, he can do it in a multitude of different ways.”
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said during his Monday press conference that running back Trey Sermon is out for the season following a knee injury during Oklahoma’s 42-41 win over Iowa State last Saturday in Norman.
But the Sooners have plenty of other weapons like running back Kennedy Brooks and receivers Charleston Rambo and CeeDee Lamb, a dangerous deep threat who has made 44 catches for 983 yards and 13 scores.
Baylor hopes to contain Lamb like it did talented TCU receiver Jalen Reagor, who made just one catch for eight yards in Baylor’s 29-23 triple-overtime win in Fort Worth. Baylor senior cornerback Jameson Houston covered Reagor much of the time and shut him down, and will be tasked to cover Lamb.
“He (Lamb) is a great player and what I like about him is he’s aggressive, he’ll block, and when he catches the ball, he’s like a tailback with the ball,” Rhule said. “He catches a lot of balls in the middle of the field and it’s how he runs after the catch as well. But Jameson Houston’s becoming a really good corner.”
Baylor’s defense is the stingiest in the Big 12 by allowing 19 points per game, and delivered a strong performance against the Horned Frogs.
Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard was named Big 12 defender of the week after collecting a career-high 19 tackles with three for loss and an interception. Baylor’s entire linebacking corps had a big day against the Horned Frogs as Jordan Williams and Blake Lynch recorded 11 tackles apiece.
After playing limited time due to a hamstring injury in previous games, safety Grayland Arnold intercepted two passes against TCU, including Max Duggan’s final pass in triple overtime that sealed the win for the Bears.
The Bears should benefit from the return of senior safety Chris Miller, who was suspended from the TCU game after receiving his third targeting call of the season in the previous game against West Virginia.
“I could not be prouder of Chris Miller last week,” Rhule said. “He went to the scout team. We have a 6 a.m. lift group for all the redshirts and the guys who aren’t traveling, and Chris Miller’s in there. I think Chris is going to come back this week really, really appreciative of the chance to go out there and play with his teammates and his brothers. Sometimes, you don’t know what you have until it’s taken away from you, but I was so proud of the way he handled last week.”
The Bears have had difficulty getting off to good starts during Big 12 play. After scoring just seven first-half points in a 17-14 win over West Virginia, the Bears were shut out in the first half against TCU and didn’t score a touchdown until overtime.
Oklahoma has a knack for coming out strong, so the Bears know they can’t fall too far behind.
“They are as fast a starting offense as there is in the country,” Rhule said. “They were up 35-14 against Iowa State at halftime. They were up 10-0 and 17-7 against K-State. They are elite, elite in terms of Coach Riley’s game plan and their execution early in the game. Part of it is weathering the storm, just our defense. Don’t get down 21-0.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor kicker John Mayers was named Big 12 special teams player of the week after hitting three field goals against TCU, including a career-high 51-yarder with 36 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime…Rhule said Baylor offensive tackle Connor Galvin will be available to play against Oklahoma after missing the last four games with a lower body injury…The Nov. 23 Baylor-Texas game at McLane Stadium will be played at either 2:30 or 7 p.m. and will be televised on FS1 or Fox.
