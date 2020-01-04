Baylor coach Matt Rhule is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Monday and is expected to meet with the New York Giants on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Panthers are seeking a replacement for former head coach Ron Rivera while the Giants are seeking a replacement for Pat Shurmur.
The Giants could be the biggest attraction for Rhule since he is a New York native and was an assistant offensive coach for the organization in 2012 before he became Temple's head coach for four seasons.
Taking over a depleted Baylor roster, Rhule led the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 and a Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt in 2018. This year's team finished with an 11-3 record that included a berth in the Big 12 championship game and the school's first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957. Baylor dropped a 26-14 decision to Georgia on Wednesday.
Anticipating high interest from NFL teams, Baylor extended Rhule's contract to 2028 with a major buyout in September. Rhule interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2017 season and the New York Jets following the 2018 season.
