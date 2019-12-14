Following his arrival at Baylor in December 2016, one of Matt Rhule’s first tasks was to plunge headlong into recruiting with the NCAA signing day looming less than two months away.
The Bears’ 2017 recruiting class was in shambles after Baylor fired coach Art Briles in May 2016 amid the university’s sexual assault scandal.
Only one commitment remained: Stafford High School defensive back Jalen Pitre. Many highly-rated recruits had de-committed and chosen other schools like IMG Academy quarterback Kellen Mond to Texas A&M, Sachse receiver Devin Duvernay to Texas, and La Vega defensive back Parrish Cobb to Oklahoma.
Not only did Rhule have to quickly piece together a recruiting class, he had to deal with negative recruiting from competing schools following the off-the-field issues during the Briles era.
Yet remarkably Rhule and his staff signed Rivals.com’s No. 34 nationally-ranked recruiting class that included All-America defensive lineman James Lynch, three-year starting quarterback Charlie Brewer, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard, and talented running backs John Lovett and Trestan Ebner.
Those players have played a big role in Baylor’s rise to prominence, jumping from 1-11 in Rhule’s 2017 debut season to a 7-6 record in 2018, and finally to this year’s No. 7-ranked team that reached the Big 12 championship game and can set the school record with its 12th win by beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Following Baylor’s success, Rhule and his staff are finding it easier to attract recruits to fill the positions they need.
“I think with the things the players have done off the field, people are feeling really good about sending their kids here first,” Rhule said. “Then the improvement in the football program over time has shown people everything’s trending in a really positive direction both on and off the field. So it’s significantly better.”
After signing a contract in September that extends to 2028, Rhule said he’s already seen the results on the recruiting trail. It has given recruits greater assurances that Baylor is the place where Rhule wants to stay and continue to build his program.
“It’s just stabilized all the ‘Hey Coach Rhule is going to leave talk,’” Rhule said. “I think people recognize this is a place where I want to be long term. I think more important than anything, it shows this is a great place. This is a destination big-time place. My staff and I will have some opportunities every year, but we want to be here. It’s one of the best places we can possibly be with college athletics at a high level and college academics at a high level and being a Christian-based university. I think it’s exactly where I want to be.”
Still there are persistent rumors that NFL teams will pursue Rhule, most prominently the New York Giants, who are 2-11 this season under second-year coach Pat Shurmur. Rhule grew up in New York City and was an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2011 before becoming Temple University’s head coach from 2013-16.
Whether that happens remains to be seen. The Giants haven’t hired a head coach from the college ranks since Jim Lee Howell out of Wagner in 1954, and there are other coaches on the market with considerable NFL success and experience like former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and recently fired Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera.
Rhule has shown that he’ll at least listen to NFL teams after interviewing with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2017 season and the New York Jets following the 2018 season.
Additionally, Baylor is still waiting to hear from the NCAA about potential penalties stemming from the Briles era, another issue that opposing coaches have used against Baylor.
“I think there are people who have tried to scare kids out of coming here, hey you know, beware of the NCAA and beware of what’s going on there,” Rhule said. “First they said, be careful Coach Rhule is going to get fired and then they said he’s going to the NFL. But we always try to deal in truth. We just say take a look and see if this is a place you would be happy. Some people come and it’s not for them. Some people come and say exactly this is where I want to go to school. When you see the guys running around on the field that we’ve recruited, they recognize there are a lot of people who would love to come to Baylor.”
With the early NCAA signing period approaching Wednesday, Baylor has commitments from 13 players, ranking 65th in the country and last in the Big 12 according to Rivals.com. But Baylor has numerous recruits in Waco for a campus visit this weekend, and could make a big surge in the rankings.
Lamar Consolidated running back Taye McWilliams and Newton defensive end James Sylvester are Baylor’s only four-star commitments according to Rivals.com. The Bears have six three-star commitments and five two-star commitments.
Baylor’s current 2020 class ranks significantly lower than last year’s No. 33-ranked class, but Rhule has never paid much attention to how many stars recruits have next to their names. For instance, both James Lynch and Brewer were Rivals.com three-star recruits out of high school in 2017, but they’ve developed into tremendous college players under the coaching of Rhule and his staff.
Rhule places more importance on whether recruits are the right fit for his program. Signing players with high character who are willing to work hard and accept coaching are high priorities.
The Baylor coaches’ ability to develop players once they get on campus has been evident throughout the program’s rapid rise to success. But Rhule said attaining a certain level of success won’t change his approach to recruiting.
“I don’t think it’s going to change my approach because I think people get in trouble when they change their approach,” Rhule said. “You start going and trying to get people who don’t fit who you are because they have accolades. We want the best of the best, don’t get me wrong. But they have to be cut from a certain cloth. They have to have a toughness and a discipline and a certain mindset that fits here. We want football guys. I want people that love the game and want to be great at the game.”
While Rhule can’t predict how successfully players will develop at Baylor, he can often pick up on certain indications during the recruiting process.
“There are kids that come to our practice and go and sit in the bleacher and get on their phones,’ Rhule said. “And there are kids who are standing there watching drills. I can tell you who loves football. I tell our players all the time there’s nothing wrong if you don’t love this. Go do music. Go do art. Follow your passions in life. We’re going to demand so much we want people who are passionate about the game because that’s what carries you through when you’re not having success or you’re young.”
While Rhule works hard to sign recruits, he doesn’t spend a lot of time schmoozing them like some head coaches. He tells them to expect their football and academic experiences to be demanding after they sign with Baylor with the promise that the coaches will develop them into outstanding college players and potential NFL players.
“I don’t spend all night on the phone with recruits,” Rhule said. “I spend time with my players that are here. Sometimes in recruiting, people want to go to a logo, or sometimes they want to go to the coach that shows them the most love. I think what recruits will find out about us is if you come here, you’re going to get our best.
“We’re going to develop you and take care of you and grow you and help you and have your back when things go wrong. We are loyalty above everything else. So we’re maybe not as flashy or swaggy as some other guys, but we are family over everything. So recruits that are committed to us right now, I think they feel part of the family.”
With his success building two college programs, Rhule’s track record in developing players speaks for itself. During his four years at Temple, Rhule’s teams progressed from 2-10 in 2013 to 6-6 in 2014 to a pair of 10-win seasons in his final two years coaching the Owls.
Rhule’s record at Baylor has followed a similar trajectory, but football success is only part of the equation. It’s important to Rhule that his players graduate at a high rate and are committed to community service.
Rhule wants his players to develop as men who can be successful after their football career is over.
“If I go there, and I go play for (defensive coordinator) Phil Snow, I go play for (co-offensive coordinator) Glenn Thomas,” Rhule said. “I’m going to get a great education, I’m going to get pushed outside of my comfort zone, I’m going to come back different than when I left.
“I see kids go off to college, and they come back four years later, and they’re the same guy. You don’t come here and go back home the same as you were. You go back better. And then, I’m going to be a really good football player. I said when I got here, we’ll have a chance to play for championships, and you’re going to get developed into a pro.”
With the Bears playing Oklahoma in last weekend’s Big 12 championship game, the Baylor coaches started a week late on hitting the road during the December recruiting period.
But with the Bears enjoying a highly successful season with their 11-2 record and Sugar Bowl berth, that will likely pay off more than a late start in recruiting.
“That puts maybe us and Oklahoma a little bit behind,” Rhule said. “But I think our recruits know why we’re not there. Luckily, we had two huge home games (Oklahoma and Texas in November) at the end of the season where a lot of our recruits were able to come that weren’t still in the playoffs.”
