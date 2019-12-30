NEW ORLEANS – With the New York Giants firing head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons, speculation surrounding Baylor coach Matt Rhule jumping to the NFL ramped up again Monday.
ESPN reported the Carolina Panthers are interested in Rhule for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday, and Rhule told his players in a team meeting that he would listen to NFL teams.
But the Giants would likely hold even more appeal for Rhule since he was an assistant offensive line coach for the organization in 2012 before he became Temple’s head coach for four seasons. Rhule also grew up in New York City.
Numerous outlets have reported that Rhule is a top candidate for the Giants job along with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
The Baylor players hope Rhule stays, but they can understand why NFL teams want to pursue him after he took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-2 this season. But Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer said Rhule has been focused on beating Georgia during practice and the rumors aren’t a distraction for the team.
“Obviously people think he’s a great coach at the highest level whenever they’re watching him coach and watching us play,” Brewer said. “But besides a brief conversation, our focus has been 100 percent on Georgia and this game. He’s been the same Coach Rhule that he’s been all season. He’s intense and wants to win. Everyone on the team wants to win. I know he’s going to be ready to coach and we’re going to be ready to play.”
Georgia recruited ThorntonBaylor sophomore receiver Tyquan Thornton has some insight into Georgia since he was offered a scholarship out of Washington High School in Miami, Fla., before he signed with the Bears as part of the 2018 class.
“It’s fun to get to play Georgia,” Thornton said. “It’s fun to play a physical, tough SEC team. Being here in the bowl game, we’re going to take advantage of it and make the best of it.”
Thornton has been one of Baylor’s key receivers this season with 39 catches for 682 yards and four touchdowns.
Sitting out not an option for MimsBefore Baylor flew to New Orleans on Friday for the Sugar Bowl, Rhule asked senior receiver Denzel Mims if he’s considering sitting out of the game to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.
Mims looked at Rhule like he was crazy. Of course, he was planning to play.
“I never had a thought in my head that I wasn’t going to play,” Mims said. “I started this season with my brothers and I want to finish this season with my brothers, win or lose. It’s my senior season, so I want to play all games. So when he asked me that, I wanted to walk off. But of course, I can’t walk off from someone like that. But it was like ‘Are you kidding, playing Georgia? I want to play.’”
Saints’ Payton visits Baylor practiceThe Baylor players received a visit from New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as they worked out at the team’s practice facility.
The Bears have been practicing at the Saints practice facility since their arrival on Friday.
“As soon as we walked in, Coach Payton came up and talked to us,” Brewer said. “That was pretty cool. I think all the guys were pretty excited at first just to be in an NFL facility. He just told us to enjoy it, play to win. He mentioned that he had watched us this year and he liked how we played and wished us good luck.”
