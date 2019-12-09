Baylor coach Matt Rhule has been named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club.
Rhule has taken the Bears from a 1-11 record in his debut season in 2017 to 11-2 this year. The No. 7 Bears will play in their first Sugar Bowl since 1957 when they face No. 5 Georgia on New Year's Day.
The other finalists include Ryan Day (Ohio State), PJ Fleck (Minnesota), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).
