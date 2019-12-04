After leading Baylor to a berth in the Big 12 championship game, Matt Rhule was named the conference’s coach of the year while defensive lineman James Lynch was honored as the defensive player of the year.
The awards were announced Wednesday by the Big 12 office.
Rhule has guided a team that was picked sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll to an 11-1 overall record and an 8-1 conference mark. The Bears will play for the title against defending champion Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium In Arlington.
Lynch was also named defensive lineman of the year, joining former Baylor All-American Andrew Billings (2015) as the only two Bears to earn both Big 12 defensive player and defensive lineman of the year in the same season.
Lynch has been one of the most dominating defensive linemen in the country by amassing a league-high 10½ sacks for a defense that has tied the school record with a league-leading 40 sacks.
The Bears have been the Big 12’s best defense this season, and they’re well represented on the all-Big 12 team as lineman Bravvion Roy joined Lynch on the first team while linebackers Terrel Bernard and Clay Johnston and safeties Grayland Arnold and Chris Miller made the second team.
Additionally, cornerback Jameson Houston, defensive lineman James Lockhart and linebacker Blake Lynch were honorable mention choices.
Wide receiver Denzel Mims was Baylor’s only first-team choice on offense while offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg and fullback Koby Bullard made the second team.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, running back JaMycal Hasty, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson were honorable mention choices.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named offensive player of the year after leading the nation with 1,936 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns during the regular season.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, a graduate transfer from Alabama, is the offensive newcomer of the year and Sooners defensive lineman LaRon Stokes is the defensive newcomer.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is offensive freshman of the year and TCU defensive back Ar’Darius Washington is defensive freshman of the year.
Kansas State kick returner Joshua Youngblood is the special teams player of the year. Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey and West Virginia’s Colton McKivitz are the co-offensive linemen of the year.
