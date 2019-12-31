NEW ORLEANS – With rumors of NFL interest swirling around him all week, Baylor coach Matt Rhule has tried to keep his team locked in for its New Year’s Day matchup against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Despite reports that the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are interested in him, Rhule said he hasn’t been contacted by any NFL teams.
The last thing he wanted was for distractions about his future to interfere with his players’ preparation for Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957 at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Superdome.
“It’s certainly a distraction in that our guys are answering that instead of talking about the game, which I hate,” Rhule said. “But they’ve handled it really well. They’re used to it. Every year it’s been that way.”
Rhule, who signed a contract extension to 2028 earlier this season, said he plans to coach at Baylor next season and wants to build the program into a perennial national championship contender.
“There’s a lot to accomplish at Baylor,” Rhule said. “And most importantly, it’s just each and every year, I want to put together a championship caliber team. And I think we have a chance to be even better next year than we are this year. I’m always looking three, four, five years down the line. I think we have a chance to be a perennial national contender, and be in the top five, and go to the College Football Playoff and play in New Year’s Six bowls.
“So it’s just finding a way to get those things done,” Rhule said. “But at the same time, also doing what’s right for my family. People hear that and they always think money. It’s more like where’s the right place for them to be, and Waco and Baylor have been amazing to my family.”
A win over the No. 5 Bulldogs would give the No. 7 Bears their school-record 12th win and be a huge springboard into next season.
Both Baylor and Georgia have built their 11-2 seasons on the backs of their tremendous defenses. The Bulldogs rank second nationally by allowing 12.5 points per game and are fourth in total defense by allowing 274.2 yards per game.
“This is by far the best defense we’ve faced, and that’s no disrespect to people in our conference,” Rhule said. “They have great, great players. They play so many different guys on defense. They have different packages. They rotate in and out. I told our guys, our coaches, when they are game planning and taking notes, I said ‘Guys, you have no idea what they’re going to do until the first snap of the game because they do something different every game.’”
The Bulldogs are coming off by far their worst defensive performance of the season in a 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7, so they’re looking for major improvement against the Bears.
But All-America safety J.R. Reed is out with a foot injury, and Georgia will potentially be without defensive lineman Tyler Clark, who has collected a team-high eight sacks.
But there are plenty of other impact players on Georgia’s defense, including linebacker Monty Rice with a team-high 84 tackles and safety Richard LeCounte, who has intercepted two passes while collecting 4.5 tackles for loss.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has not been forthcoming about which players will be available to play against the Bears. But offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson won’t play after declaring for the NFL draft while guard Ben Cleveland is reportedly out for academic reasons.
Despite a shrinking roster, Smart said Georgia’s practices have been intense. He’s hoping for a more inspired performance than in last year’s Sugar Bowl when the Bulldogs dropped a 28-21 decision to underdog Texas after they lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game.
“We have had really great practices,” Smart said. “The best part has been with a little bit lack of depth, we’ve gone against each other more. What we have had to do is be really smart, practice more against each other and do high competitive environments, high competitive reps, which the players have liked. They practice harder when they are lining up across from a guy they know is a starter.”
Quarterback Jake Fromm and the rest of Georgia’s offensive players expect a major challenge against Baylor’s defense, which has amassed a Big 12-high 43 sacks and forced 30 turnovers. Smart is impressed by the different looks and various strategies Baylor presents out of its 3-3-5 alignment.
“I think they are the leading innovators, talking about Baylor and their staff, at creating confusion about what they do,” Smart said. “When you turn the tape on, it pops out at you how fast they are, how athletic they are, how well they rush the passer. One of the knocks people would say from a 3-3-stack look is it’s harder to affect the quarterback. They’re always firing a fourth, a fifth guy. They really get knock-back penetration and allow people to run to the ball.”
Rhule likes the progress quarterback Charlie Brewer has shown throughout practice the last two weeks after he was cleared to play. Brewer left in the second quarter of Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game and had to undergo concussion protocol before returning for practice.
“I think just besides being hit and having the concussion, he was kind of beat up at the end of the year just from general contact,” Rhule said. “We ran him a lot against Oklahoma and Texas, so I think his ankle, his shoulder, his hip, they all feel better. This is a great game for him to develop as a quarterback because you’re not going to run around back there and reverse field and all that stuff against these guys. So my hope is that Charlie will take a step as a quarterback, get the ball out of his hands because that’s what you have to do against these guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.