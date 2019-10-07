Rising from the depth-starved, one-win team that Baylor coach Matt Rhule put on the field in 2017 to a Top 25 ranking in just his third season is a major accomplishment by anybody’s standard.
Rhule is excited to see his team jump into the Associated Press poll at No. 22 and the coaches poll at No. 23 following a 5-0 start, including wins over Iowa State and Kansas State to open the Big 12.
But he doesn’t want this midseason accomplishment to be the Bears’ season highlight as they prepare for Saturday’s 3 p.m. homecoming game against Texas Tech at McLane Stadium.
“If this is the high point, then we had a bad year,” Rhule said. “We didn’t work all year to be 5-0 and No. 23 in the country. That’s not the high point, so we’re going to fight to just try to be 1-0 this week. The best thing that we have is you just got to turn the tape on and see what Texas Tech did (in Saturday's 45-35 win over Oklahoma State).”
Baylor’s seniors will remember how the 2016 team started 6-0 before losing the last six regular season games under interim coach Jim Grobe. The Bears rebounded with a 31-12 win over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl.
“If our team’s learned anything, they’ve learned that," Rhule said. "It really helps to have a bunch of seniors who were on a team that was 6-0 then struggled. So they know what it’s all about this week. I was really pleased with our preparation last week. I hope I feel the same way this week.”
This will be Texas Tech’s first-ever appearance at McLane Stadium after the series was played in the Metroplex at either AT&T Stadium in Arlington or the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the last 10 years.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been cleared to play against the Red Raiders after he left Saturday's game at Kansas State in Manhattan with 11:05 remaining in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit from defensive lineman Trey Dishon.
Though he didn’t want to see his starting quarterback go down, Rhule was pleased how backup Gerry Bohanon responded after replacing Brewer. On his first two plays, Bohanon hit a 38-yard pass to RJ Sneed and then ran for a 4-yard touchdown as the Bears went on to a 31-12 win.
“I have the utmost confidence in Gerry and we know what he can do,” Rhule said. “Gerry gets a ton of reps, he does greats things in practice, and he’s done really good things in the game. There’s no one that out prepares him on our team. Even though he’s maybe not starting, he’s going to prepare like he’s a starter, so he went out there and executed.”
The Bears will be without starting sophomore offensive tackle Connor Galvin for four to six weeks after he suffered a lower body injury against the Wildcats.
After Galvin went out early in the game, Casey Phillips switched from right tackle to left tackle, and Blake Bedier moved in at right tackle. Rhule was impressed by how well Phillips played after making the switch.
“That is about as hard of a move as there is,” Rhule said. “It is like driving on the left side of the road, but in the Indy 500, not like down the street. It’s as fast as you can get it. All the assignments are the same, but all the muscle movements are different. You have to flip everything in your brain. So I thought all those things considered, I thought he did a good job. Casey has all the talent in the world to be a dominant offensive lineman.”
Baylor’s defense has been outstanding all season, but delivered its best all-around performance against Kansas State. With the defensive line dominating Kansas State’s offensive line, the Bears amassed six sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
Defensive end James Lynch collected three sacks while defensive tackle Bravvion Roy contributed 3½ tackles for loss. The Bears won the turnover battle 2-0 as safety Grayland Arnold intercepted a pass and safety JT Woods recovered a fumble that was forced by Lynch.
Baylor’s defense will need to play at a high level again to contain Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey, who threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in the win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State in Lubbock to earn Big 12 offensive player of the week.
Duffey is taking over at quarterback for the Red Raiders after Alan Bowman went down with a shoulder injury earlier in the season.
“He is an outstanding player and he played a dynamite game,” Rhule said. “He’s a guy that can beat you with his feet, he can beat you with his arm. I think the thing he showed on Saturday was that he has the ability to throw the deep ball and throw it into tight, tight windows. He is one of those guys who has waited for his time, waited for his opportunity.”
Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after collecting a career-high 19 tackles with three sacks and four tackles for loss while also forcing a fumble against Oklahoma State.
The Texas Tech defense made a significant improvement against the Cowboys after a 55-16 blowout loss to No. 6 Oklahoma the previous week.
“They just do a lot on defense and there is just a lot you need to deal with,” Rhule said. “When you do that, you have to make decisions. Do we do a lot to try to get into the right play or do we simplify? It is a real challenge, but it’s a good challenge. I know they played Oklahoma the week before and they probably didn’t play the way that they wanted. To me, they are a team that is clicking right now and we need to make sure we are a team that is clicking on Saturday to play against them.”
