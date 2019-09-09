Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer's health is fine, according to coach Matt Rhule, after he felt burning sensations in his feet on a scorching afternoon last Saturday.
Brewer hit 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns to Denzel Mims as the Bears built a 35-0 halftime lead against UTSA. But Brewer didn't return in the second half as the Bears finished off a 63-14 win at McLane Stadium.
"Charlie is fine," said Rhule on Monday's Big 12 football coaches teleconference. "We're in a bye week, so he might not practice (on Tuesday). But if we were playing this week he'd be available."
The Bears will return to action against Rice at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in Houston.
