After reeling off nine straight wins, No. 13 Baylor felt the pain and disappointment of seeing its unbeaten season end with Saturday night’s 34-31 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma in an electric atmosphere at sold-out McLane Stadium.
The way the Bears lost made it even worse.
They saw their 25-point lead in the early minutes of the second quarter crumble under the weight of Oklahoma’s relentless offense and a Baylor attack that seemed stuck in place in the second half.
But seeing his players again on Sunday, Baylor coach Matt Rhule could tell they’ve turned the page.
Facing a long-time rival like Texas will do that for a team.
“My attention and our guys’ attention are completely on Texas,” Rhule said. “We went out and practiced and I thought they had really good energy and focus. So the chance to go out and play again and the fact that we’re playing Texas, just because they’re a great football team, I think our guys are very, very much locked in.”
A great deal will be on the line for the Bears in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at McLane Stadium as they can clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
While Baylor and Oklahoma, both 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, are the odds-on favorites to meet for the conference championship, Texas (6-4, 4-3) is mired in a three-way tie with Iowa State and Oklahoma State for third in the conference standings.
While this hasn’t been as successful of a season as the Longhorns wanted, Rhule sees them as a dangerous team with a lot of talent.
The Bears will have considerable motivation after losing their last four games against the Longhorns, including last year’s 23-17 loss in Austin that ended after Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer’s last three passes from Texas’ 17 fell incomplete.
The Longhorns won last year’s game with Shane Buechele at quarterback after he stepped in for injured Sam Ehlinger. Buechele has since transferred to SMU while Ehlinger has enjoyed a solid junior season for the Longhorns as he’s thrown for 2,914 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 428 yards and five scores.
Rhule sees a lot of similarities between Brewer and Ehlinger, who are both from Austin and are dual-threat quarterbacks who can create plays with their maneuverability. Brewer has passed for 2,532 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 276 yards and nine scores.
“They are both really good quarterbacks, they both can run,” Rhule said. “They both are accurate. Obviously being from rival high schools (Brewer from Lake Travis, Ehlinger from Westlake) there are some story lines there. But I think when you watch Texas’ offense, Sam drives it, and I think when you watch our offense, obviously Charlie drives it. They are both fearless.”
While Baylor and Texas have similar productive offensive numbers, the biggest difference has been the defenses.
Baylor’s defense has been superb all season, allowing a Big 12-low 20.5 points per game and leading the league with 33 sacks and 21 forced turnovers. In sharp contrast, the Longhorns rank eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 29.9 points per game and ninth with 17 sacks.
But Rhule has a great deal of respect for Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who has had to shuffle his defensive players due to injuries.
“I think Todd Orlando’s one of the best defensive coordinators in college football and I’ve believed that for a long time since he was at Houston and we had to play him (at Temple),” Rhule said. “A lot of those guys were out, they’ve had a rash of injuries and all those guys are back now. I think we’ve got to find a way to run the football and we’ve got to find a way to protect the quarterback because that hasn’t happened versus this (Texas) package over the last two years.”
The Bears made some changes in their offensive line during the Oklahoma game with left tackle Connor Galvin returning after missing four games with a lower body injury. Sam Tecklenburg moved from guard to center with Blake Bedier at right tackle, Xavier Newman at right guard and Khalil Keith at left guard.
After amassing 238 first-half yards and opening up 31-10 halftime lead, the Bears were shut out in the second half as they picked up 69 yards on just 16 plays.
“I thought Connor came in and played really well,” Rhule said. “He’s a starter and he’s finally back and healthy. So I thought our ability to protect the quarterback was the best it’s been in quite some time.”
Both Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Denzel Mims were banged up against Oklahoma, but Rhule expects them to play against Texas.
Rhule hopes the narrow loss to the Sooners will inspire the Bears to make the key plays down the stretch the next time they get into a tight game.
“When you come down in November and the game is on the line and you have to make one more play, you can’t look at the scoreboard, you can’t sit there and hope the time runs off the clock,” Rhule said. “You have to just keep playing. Oklahoma did it, and we didn’t do it. But I do believe that game will drive us as players and coaches. It will drive all of us to take it up even another level.”
