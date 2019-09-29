Baylor announced Sunday night that head football coach Matt Rhule has agreed to a contract extension that will run through March 2028.
Rhule originally signed a seven-year contract with Baylor in December 2016. The amended contract includes various performance and retention incentives in addition to an enhancement to his base salary. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.
“I’m incredibly excited Matt and (wife) Julie have decided to extend their time at Baylor,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades in a statement. “I truly feel Matt was called to Waco, and as a family, they are a wonderful asset to the greater community. Matt embodies our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life and has done a phenomenal job leading our football program both on and off the field. We look forward to continued growth in all areas under his leadership. Matt is without a doubt one of the elite head football coaches in the country.”
Taking over a Baylor program that had been rocked by a sexual assault scandal that cost former coach Art Briles his job in May 2016, Rhule immediately went to work cleaning up the program off the field while rebuilding a depleted roster on the field.
After the Bears finished 1-11 in Rhule’s 2017 debut season, they improved dramatically last year to 7-6, capped by a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
The Bears are off to a 4-0 start this season, including a 23-21 win over Iowa State in Saturday’s Big 12 opener at McLane Stadium. In his statement Sunday night, Rhule said he’s “looking forward to working with our student-athletes for years to come.”
“Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home,” Rhule said. “My family is very happy here. Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field.”
Baylor is the second program that Rhule has rebuilt after taking over as head coach at Temple University. After the Owls finished 2-10 in his first season as head coach in 2013, they went 6-6 in 2014 before consecutive 10-win seasons in 2015-16 before he replaced interim coach Jim Grobe at Baylor.
NFL teams have shown interest in Rhule in the past two offseasons as he interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2017 season and the New York Jets following the 2018 season.
Rhule has had 41 Academic All-Big 12 selections in his first two seasons at Baylor, the most in program history. The Bears ranked second among all 2018 bowl teams with 24 graduates and feature 14 graduates on the 2019 roster.
Rhule’s contract will be formally ratified by the Baylor Board of Regents at its next meeting Nov. 1.
“We could not be more proud of how Coach Rhule has embraced the Baylor family and led our football program over the past two-plus seasons,” said Baylor President Linda Livingstone. “There is significant positive momentum for Baylor not only on the football field, but also for our student-athletes in the classroom and throughout the community. Coach Rhule truly embraces the mission of Baylor University and instills Christian values in our student-athletes as we prepare champions for life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.