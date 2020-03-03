With Baylor experiencing success in athletic programs across the board, Mack Rhoades has been named a recipient of the Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year for 2019-20.
The award spans seven divisions, including NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III; NAIA and other four-year institutions; and junior colleges.
Winners will be recognized June 9 during the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics 55th Annual Convention in Las Vegas.
“The future of our industry continues to look bright with athletics leaders like these at the helm of departments across the country,” said Bob Vecchione, NACDA’s chief executive officer. “Out of our 28 Athletic Director of the Year winners, 22 are receiving this honor for the first time in their careers.”
With Baylor’s football program in turmoil following the sexual assault scandal, Rhoades took over as athletic director in 2016.
The Baylor women’s basketball team won its third national championship under Kim Mulkey in 2019 while the women’s acrobatics and tumbling squad won its fifth straight national title under Felicia Mulkey.
The Baylor men’s basketball team was recently ranked No. 1 in the country for a school-record five straight weeks while the women’s volleyball team earned its first No. 1 ranking before reaching the Final Four last fall.
Seventeen of Baylor’s 19 intercollegiate teams reached postseason play in 2018-19, with six winning championships, including soccer (regular season), men’s golf (match play), women’s basketball (regular season and tournament), equestrian (tournament) and men’s tennis (tournament).
Rhoades’ service to Baylor has centered on his vision of “Preparing Champions for Life,” which seeks to enrich the student-athlete experience by focusing on the areas of academic achievement, athletic success, character formation and spiritual growth.
“Mack has achieved remarkable success in leading our athletics program to arguably its greatest heights in school history, and his example of values-based leadership has aligned with our university mission and uplifted the entire Baylor community,” said Baylor President Linda Livingstone.
