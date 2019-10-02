Three days after Baylor announced football coach Matt Rhule’s contract extension to 2028, the university announced Wednesday that athletic director Mack Rhoades has received a contract extension to 2029.
Baylor signed Rhoades to a new 10-year contract after he originally signed a six-year contract in July 2016. Baylor’s athletic programs have thrived as at least 17 of 19 teams reached the postseason in each of his first three seasons.
The past season featured the Baylor women’s basketball program winning its third national title under Kim Mulkey and the acrobatics and tumbling team winning its fifth straight national championship under Felecia Mulkey. Baylor’s volleyball team is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
“As I’ve stated on many occasions, (wife) Amy and I feel called to be at Baylor University,” Rhoades said in a statement. “I am blessed to work with an incredible leader in President (Linda) Livingstone and alongside the most talented and committed coaches, staff and student-athletes in the country.”
Rhoades’ first head coaching hire was Rhule, who became Baylor’s football coach in December 2016 after a four-year head coaching stint at Temple University.
Following his 1-11 debut season in 2017, Rhule’s 2018 team improved to 7-6 with a win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl. The Bears are off to a 4-0 start this season following last Saturday’s 23-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 opener.
Rhule said he was thrilled that Baylor has extended Rhoades’ contract.
“I made a decision to come to Baylor for a lot of reasons, and one of the biggest ones for (wife) Julie and I was Mack Rhoades, knowing him and having a lot of confidence in him,” Rhule said. “He’s an elite athletic director. He gives us everything we need. He pushes us to think outside the box and think differently, but at the same time he lets me do my job. He’s been there with us in the trenches.”
Rhoades’ concept of Preparing Champions for Life has provided an ongoing vision for Baylor athletics to bolster the student-athlete experience by focusing on the areas of academic achievement, athletic success, character formation and spiritual growth.
Rhoades has assisted university leadership in a campus-wide effort to structurally complete 105 recommendations related to Title IX and student safety. Last May, Rhoades announced the department would build a new $105 million basketball fieldhouse.
Included in Rhoades’ contract are various performance incentives in addition to base salary. As a private institution, Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms.
“We appreciate the extensive effort Mack has undergone in building our athletics department in alignment with Baylor’s Christian mission in such a short period of time,” Livingstone said. “We want our student-athletes to have a championship-level experience in all aspects of their lives here at Baylor. Mack and his talented team have developed extensive programs to ensure success in academics, athletics, character formation and spiritual growth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.