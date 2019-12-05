For the first time since 2014, Baylor University is in the conversation for the College Football Playoff, following a rise to national prominence under third-year coach Matt Rhule.
The Bears have made history by becoming the first Power Five conference school to jump from 1-11 to 11-1 in a two-year span.
No. 7 Baylor hopes to cap its CFP application with a win against No. 6 University of Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The winner of that game will at least clinch a spot in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. But the best case scenario would be for the Big 12 champion to make the CFP for the fourth time in the format’s six-year history when the final rankings are announced at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Since the CFP’s inception in 2014, at least one Power Five conference champion has been left out of the four-team CFP each year. Rhule made it clear earlier this week that he thinks the Big 12 champion should always be in the playoff.
“I personally would like to see the Big 12 champion go to the College Football Playoff year in and year out,” Rhule said. “I think the Big 12 champion should be in it. How that works out, I don’t know. I just think if you win this league and you play nine league games, plus a 10th game when you play a rematch, I think that you should have a chance to play.”
In 2014, Baylor was left out of the CFP, finishing fifth, while Texas Christian University placed sixth. Both had 11-1 records.
That snub led to the reemergence of the Big 12 championship game in 2017, which had been dormant since 2011 after the conference dropped from 12 to 10 teams. The championship game gives the league’s top two teams a chance to share the national spotlight with the other Power 5 conference championship games before the CFP makes its final selections.
Winning the Big 12 championship game over TCU in 2017 and Texas in 2018 helped Oklahoma make the CFP both seasons. But will it help the Big 12 champion again this season?
During Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made his case for the Sooners making their third straight CFP and fourth in six years of the format. The Sooners have been the only Big 12 team to make the CFP.
The Sooners feature one of the nation’s best offenses with premier players including Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Jalen Hurts and Biletnikoff Award finalist wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Oklahoma’s offense ranks fifth nationally with 44.9 points per game, while its defense leads the Big 12 in fewest yards allowed.
“We’re a complete team, and I think the numbers would back that up,” Riley said. “We can win in a lot of ways right now. We’ve shown we have the ability to move the ball and stop people at a high level, and we’ve played well on special teams. This is one of more complete teams since I’ve been here.”
Rhule has taken a low-key approach with his team regarding the CFP, choosing to focus on preparation for its rematch against Oklahoma after the Sooners rallied for a 34-31 win Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium.
Most of the Baylor players followed Rhule’s lead and did not pay much attention when the latest CFP rankings were released Tuesday.
“I was in the business school until about 12 (Tuesday night), so I didn’t watch the show,” Baylor linebacker and deep snapper Ross Matiscik said. “It’s cool to be up there and cool to get the school out there. I heard we’re 7 now, but this weekend is what matters. If we lose this weekend, then it’s all irrelevant.”
Right now, Oklahoma and Baylor are on the outside looking in for a CFP berth and could need the other conference championship games to work out in their favor for the Big 12 to land a spot in the playoff.
It appears No. 1 Ohio State University and No. 2 Louisiana State University, both 12-0, will make the CFP regardless of the outcome of their conference championship games. LSU will face No. 4 University of Georgia (11-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday for the SEC championship, while Ohio State will play No. 8 University of Wisconsin (10-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Big Ten title.
Defending national champion Clemson University (12-0) also appears to be a lock unless No. 23 University of Virginia (9-3) pulls off an unexpected upset. The Cavaliers are a 29-point underdog against the No. 3 Tigers in the ACC championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The worst case scenario for Baylor and Oklahoma would be if Georgia upsets LSU. That would mean the SEC would likely nail down two CFP berths, making it look more like a regional tournament and stirring up further debate for an eight-team playoff.
“What good is having a national championship if it’s not national?” Rhule said. “I trust the people on the committee to do their job. It doesn’t seem like an easy job. To me, it’s not really about Baylor. It’s about the Big 12. If any team wins the Big 12 and doesn’t get proper consideration, then to me they’re not recognizing what the league is all about.”
Baylor and Oklahoma would get a major boost if No. 13 University of Oregon (10-2) knocks off No. 5 University of Utah (11-1) in the first of the Power Five conference championship games at 7 p.m. Friday.
Some experts were surprised Utah was slotted ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma in Tuesday’s CFP selection show. The Sooners have two road wins over top-25 CFP teams in the last three games, beating No. 7 Baylor and No. 25 Oklahoma State University.
But CFP Selection Committee Chairman Rob Mullens, the University of Oregon athletics director, complimented Utah’s dominance throughout the season.
“Obviously when you look at Oklahoma’s resume, they have the win against the No. 7 team on the road without a key wide receiver (Lamb),” Mullens said during a conference call when rankings were released Tuesday. “They also beat Oklahoma State. When we look at Utah, we see a seasonlong balance of very consistent play on both sides of the ball, very dominant wins. Their only loss is on a Friday night on the road at a No. 22-ranked team (University of Southern California) when a key player on offense missed the majority of the game.”
Style points could matter in the conference championship games. In 2014, Ohio State romped to a 59-0 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game to propel a jump from fifth to fourth in the inaugural CFP standings over Baylor and TCU. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship with a 42-20 win over Oregon.
Every CFP contender will know its fate when the final rankings are announced Sunday morning. Emotions will certainly run high from teams across the Power Five conferences who believe their resumes are bold enough to play for the national championship.
