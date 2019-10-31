It’s been a rough-and-tumble fall for several of Baylor’s NFL-playing alumni.
On Monday night, the winless Miami Dolphins took another lump when they lost cornerback Xavien Howard to a season-ending knee injury. Reports said that Howard didn’t tear either his ACL or his MCL, but the Dolphins wanted to be cautious with the fourth-year veteran, one of their most prized assets.
Howard signed a five-year, $75-million contract, with $46 million guaranteed, in the offseason that made him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.
“It’s unfortunate. He’s one of our best players,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “But he’s a tough kid and he’ll bounce back.”
Howard, Miami’s second-round pick in 2016 out of Baylor, made the Pro Bowl last season when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.
Howard’s trip to Injured Reserve came only six days after another former Baylor player essentially lost his season to a knee injury. Josh Gordon had been battling a knee issue for several weeks, and the receiver left New England’s game with the New York Giants in Week 6 because of the ailment.
On Oct. 23, the Patriots placed Gordon on IR, and reports surfaced soon thereafter that the team would waive him in “one or two weeks” once he was healthy again. Gordon, who played the 2009 and ’10 seasons at Baylor, made 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown this year.
Meanwhile, Rams linebacker Bryce Hager missed his team’s most recent game with a shoulder injury. Hager was an All-American and All-Big 12 defensive star for the Bears from 2010-14.
Waco High product growling for Bulldogs
Linebackers are sometimes like chained-up dogs – they just want to be let loose to run around.
Adarius Norwood is showing plenty of bite for the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs this season. The senior starting linebacker out of Waco High ranks fourth on the TLU team with 34 tackles, to go along with 2 sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses.
In the Bulldogs’ 35-6 win over Sul Ross State last week, Norwood helped his team limit the Lobos to only 14 rushing yards and just 3-of-11 conversions on third down. Texas Lutheran is 6-1 overall on the year and is tied atop the American Southwest Conference standings with Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6-0.
Belton, Troy players win ASC honors
A pair of Central Texas products now doing their thing at Mary Hardin-Baylor earned American Southwest Conference Player of the Week recognition.
Tevin Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton, was tabbed as the ASC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Jones set a single-season school record with 20 tackles in UMHB’s 15-14 win over Hardin Simmons last week. He was also named to D3Football.com’s “National Team of the Week.”
Also, Anthony Avila, a sophomore kicker from Troy, won ASC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Avila made the game-winning field goal in the Crusaders’ victory, nailing it from 43 yards as time experienced.
Bremond's Paul expected to transfer
It appears likely that former Bremond all-everything quarterback Roshauud Paul will be on the move following the 2019 season.
Paul, a junior receiver/punt returner at Texas A&M, opted to take advantage of the NCAA’s relatively new rule on redshirting this year. He played in A&M’s first four games before taking the redshirt, thus preserving his remaining two years of eligibility.
That’s key, because Paul – who has seen limited playing time at receiver for the Aggies – is expected to transfer after the season. He has been A&M’s primary punt returner the past two years and finished third in the SEC last year, with 24 returns for 209 yards and an 8.7-yard average. But he hasn’t seen much in the way of receiving targets, with only 23 catches for 268 yards in his three seasons in College Station, including just one reception in 2019.
At Bremond, Paul was a highlight machine and put together one of the all-time great runs as a high school player. He went 47-0 as a starting quarterback and led the Tigers to three consecutive state titles from 2014-16.
