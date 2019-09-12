It’ll go down as a weekend that Robert Griffin III will never forget.
Sure, he threw his NFL first touchdown pass in 980 days in the Baltimore Ravens’ 59-10 blowout win over Miami on Sunday. But that was hardly the most significant moment of the weekend for RG3. Not by a long shot.
You see, a day earlier, he and wife Grete welcomed a baby daughter, Gameya, into the world. Griffin was there to celebrate the moment alongside his family, and then he hopped a Southwest Airlines flight to Miami to join his team for the opener against the Dolphins.
After the Ravens’ starter Lamar Jackson shredded the Dolphins’ secondary with a barrage of touchdown passes, Griffin got in the game in the fourth quarter. Still wearing his hospital bracelet from the day before, Griffin tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews. It was his first TD pass since Week 16 of the 2016 season, when the former Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor was still with the Cleveland Browns.
“Perfect, simply perfect weekend,” Griffin wrote in an Instagram post. “My brother @mandrews_81 hauled in a touchdown pass that was 980 days in the making. Better believe that ball will be brought to @gretegiii and baby Gameya. What a day. What a weekend.”
Griffin finished 6-for-6 for 55 yards and one TD in the game.
Mordecai collects first college TDs
Tanner Mordecai is on the board.
Mordecai threw his first collegiate touchdown pass late in the third quarter of Oklahoma’s 70-14 disposal of South Dakota last weekend. The redshirt freshman connected with Jadon Haselwood on a 14-yard strike.
Later, in the fourth quarter, Mordecai added a second TD toss on a 37-yard hookup with Theo Wease.
Mordecai saw action in only one game last year in his redshirt season. He issued a feisty challenge for the starting QB job in preseason camp for the Sooners, but lost out to Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.
Mordecai was the 2017 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year at Midway, when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 season while accounting for 76 total touchdowns.
Beachum making impact in NY/NJ
Kelvin Beachum called it “one of the highlights of my career.”
Prior to the New York Jets’ season opener last week, the eighth-year offensive tackle was named as one of six team captains for the Jets. The honor was voted upon by the Jets’ players.
“Excited to serve as a captain along with my brothers,” Beachum tweeted.
Beachum is in his third season with the Jets after previous stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Mexia product has extended his influence far out of the locker room, too. In August, he donated $10,000 to the United Way of Essex, N.J., after seeing reports that thousands of residents had been exposed to unsafe drinking water. He also volunteered at an area distribution center, passing out water to residents.
He didn’t stop there, either, challenging other NFL players to give to the cause.
“I am going to ask and I’m going to keep asking,” Beachum told SBNation.com. “Where people are being affected by this is 15 to 20 minutes from the practice facility that we visit every single day. The NFL headquarters on Fifth Avenue is maybe a 35-minute drive away.
“If it was your water, wouldn’t you want somebody to say something? But it ain’t your water, so you don’t care that much. That’s how I see it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.