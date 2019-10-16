JoJo Ward has enjoyed his time in Hawaii. So, why not schedule a job interview for the Aloha State?
That’s on the agenda, as the Hula Bowl has selected Ward to play in its 2020 showcase. The Hula Bowl had a long, successful run as a college all-star game from 1946-2008. The 2020 game will mark its return to competition for the first time since ’08.
The game is designed to help players launch their pro careers before the watchful eye of NFL scouts. So, Ward will get his chance to impress and build on an already successful senior season for the Rainbow Warriors.
Ward has made 28 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns. He averages a team-high 14.9 yards per catch among players with at least five catches. He’s also got a bloodhound’s nose for the end zone. For his Hawaii career, he averages a touchdown for every 5.3 catches.
Hula Bowl director Rich Miano told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Ward’s speed made him an ideal selection.
“He has the ability to run linear. He’s extremely fast,” Miano said. “He can get high-option balls. He’s tough over the middle. … I think he’s a legitimate prospect to continue to play this game (in the pros). At what level remains to be seen.”
Ward, a former Super Centex star at Midway, played two years for Tyler Junior College before transferring to Hawaii before the 2018 season. In his first season for the Rainbow Warriors last year, he made 51 catches for 865 yards and nine TDs.
Locals getting chance in XFL
Several former Baylor and Mary Hardin-Baylor players will get their chance to play in the XFL.
The XFL held its draft on Tuesday and Wednesday, and five ex-Baylor players were selected. The St. Louis BattleHawks picked up offensive lineman Blake Muir, the Seattle Dragons added Cyril Richardson to their offensive line, while the Los Angeles Wildcats nabbed three former Bears — wide receiver KD Cannon, defensive back Ahmad Dixon and defensive end Shawn Oakman.
Los Angeles also selected former Fairfield High School and New Mexico State running back Larry Rose.
UMHB’s Reginald Cole went to the DC Defenders as a defensive back, and the Houston Roughnecks scooped up former Crusader Blake Jackson as a receiver. Jackson played quarterback for the Crusaders, but spent last year on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad as a receiver.
Rams’ Hager relegated to bench
Bryce Hager seems to have fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
The fifth-year Rams linebacker didn’t play in the team’s 20-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. Hager had been dealing with a shoulder injury leading up to the game, but word came down Sunday that he was healthy enough to play.
Hager’s playing time this season has progressively dwindled. The former Baylor star played 38 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps in Week 1, but that number had fallen to 16 percent by Week 4 before this recent benching.
Nevertheless, Hager’s four starts this season are a career high, as he mostly served as a backup and a special teams player in his first four years.
