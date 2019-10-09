When the XFL opens up its second run in 2020, it’ll do more than dish up another offering on the football fan’s buffet. It’s also a job opportunity for all those players who haven’t quite been able to permanently latch on to an NFL roster.
The XFL will hold its player draft on Oct. 15-16. This week the league has been rolling out the selection poll of players, and it includes a collection of former Baylor players who could be snapped up.
Among the former Bears in the XFL pool are receiver KD Cannon, tight end Cordon Moog, cornerback KJ Morton, offensive tackle Blake Muir and offensive guard Cyril Richardson.
Richardson, a two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year at Baylor, has the most NFL experience of the group. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, and he played in 12 games his rookie year before Buffalo released him. He had a brief camp stint with the Chicago Bears, and most recently played with the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio Commanders before that league went belly-up in April.
Cannon blistered defenses with his speed at Baylor, where he piled up 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft in 2017. Four different teams – the 49ers, Jets, Rams and Cowboys – signed him over the next year and a half, but he never survived through the preseason cuts.
Cannon’s most recent action has come up north —way north, in the CFL. The 23-year-old has played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making 11 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns.
The XFL has released three of the five groups of players in its draft pool and says it will announce the rest by Friday. The league’s draft will be unique in that it will feature five phases — one in which the eight XFL teams draft only skill players, another for offensive linemen, a third for the defensive front seven, a fourth for defensive backs, and a fifth “open” phase in which the teams will complete the rest of their rosters as they see fit.
The DC Defenders have the league’s No. 1 pick, followed by Houston, New York, Dallas, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Seattle and Los Angeles.
La Vega’s Stuart getting his shot at UTPB
Redshirting — who needs it?
Not Donta Stuart, that’s for sure. The true freshman safety at UT-Permian Basin has found his place on the field in his first college season. He made his first career interception in the Falcons’ 47-28 loss last weekend at Western New Mexico. On the year, Stuart ranks fifth on the UTPB team with 17 tackles to go with two pass-breakups and the one pick.
Big-time playmaking ability comes naturally to Stuart, a multiple Super Centex honoree at La Vega. Last year he made 60 tackles, broke up 12 passes and picked off five passes. He also returned a kickoff 94 yards to the house in La Vega’s state championship win over Liberty Hill.
Stuart is one of four La Vega products on the UTPB roster, along with sophomore receiver Baylon Ware, freshman linebacker Jared Rogers and freshman linebacker Demarr Hayes. The Falcons have two other Central Texas players on their roster in junior defensive lineman La’Daidreain Glasker (Waco High) and sophomore linebacker John O’Kelley (Groesbeck).
Former Mart standout making plays
Another Central Texas player who has made a sudden impact on his college roster is Mart’s Elijah “Day-Day” Green.
Green is a true freshman linebacker at Division II Missouri Southern State. He’s currently running second team, but has seen action in every game and has 21 tackles in the Lions’ five games.
Green won Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association his senior year. Playing defensive tackle, he motored to 131 tackles to go with four forced fumbles, 25 quarterback pressures and a blocked field goal as Mart won its second straight state championship.
