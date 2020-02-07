The NCAA’s investigation of the Baylor football program dating from the sexual assault scandal in the Art Briles’ era is nearing an end, sources told Sports Illustrated.
SI reported that the ongoing investigation generated some notable transparency by the school during its search last month to replace coach Matt Rhule. Baylor signed former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to a six-year contract on Jan. 16.
Candidates who interviewed for the job were shown a document from Baylor’s outside counsel, Bond, Schoeneck & King, that outlined the general parameters of the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, sources said. Coaches who went through the interview process were given a preview of what they could be getting into, depending on the outcome of the case.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades had no comment when reached Friday.
The exact nature of the allegations are not known since Baylor has not released the Notice of Allegations, citing its confidentiality agreement with the NCAA. The NCAA also does not comment on ongoing investigations.
The original Notice of Allegations was sent to the school in late 2018 and the school made its response to the allegations in early 2019. But the case has bogged down since then. If and when sanctions are applied, anyone who had involvement in the violations will be many years removed from the school, including Briles who was fired in May 2016 after eight seasons at Baylor
