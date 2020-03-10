An April hearing date has been set between Baylor and the NCAA infractions panel as it continues to decide the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the football program, sources told CBS Sports.
The case dates back to the Baylor sexual assault scandal that came to light in May 2016.
The NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, does not announce hearing dates and could still change its schedule.
At least part of the case centers around former coach Art Briles. At issue is whether Briles played or practiced players who were accused of wrongdoing without going through the school’s standard adjudication process for all students. If not, that could be interpreted as an extra benefit.
With an April hearing, Baylor could find out its fate before the start of the 2020 season. The infractions panel typically releases its final report 6-8 weeks after the hearing. Baylor then would have the option of appealing any levied sanctions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.