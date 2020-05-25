WCWS Preview Softball (copy)

Baylor head softball coach Glenn Moore took the Lady Bears to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in 2007.

 Associated Press — Sue Ogrocki

May 26 – Shouts of joy rang out from Getterman Stadium and across University Parks Drive as the Baylor softball team reached the promised land.

On May 26, 2007, Lady Bears pitcher Lisa Ferguson shut down the Michigan Wolverines, making way for Baylor’s 4-0 victory in the deciding game of the Waco Super Regional.

With that, Baylor earned its first berth in the Women’s College World Series.

Outfielder Kirsten Shortridge, the second batter of the game as the Lady Bears were playing as the visiting team, drilled a home run that scored leadoff batter Ashley Monceaux.

That ended up being all the runs Baylor needed.

“This is the best feeling you can ever have,” Ferguson said. “After Ashley caught that last popup it took a moment to realize that it actually happened.

