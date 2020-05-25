May 26 – Shouts of joy rang out from Getterman Stadium and across University Parks Drive as the Baylor softball team reached the promised land.
On May 26, 2007, Lady Bears pitcher Lisa Ferguson shut down the Michigan Wolverines, making way for Baylor’s 4-0 victory in the deciding game of the Waco Super Regional.
With that, Baylor earned its first berth in the Women’s College World Series.
Outfielder Kirsten Shortridge, the second batter of the game as the Lady Bears were playing as the visiting team, drilled a home run that scored leadoff batter Ashley Monceaux.
That ended up being all the runs Baylor needed.
“This is the best feeling you can ever have,” Ferguson said. “After Ashley caught that last popup it took a moment to realize that it actually happened.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.