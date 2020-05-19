Remembering Texas sports history, May 20: Baylor's Cristen Vitek fans 28 Tar Heels

May 20 — Baylor softball pitcher Cristin Vitek stepped into the circle on a Thursday morning, May 20, 2004, and commenced with a legendary performance.
Playing in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Vitek and the Lady Bears engaged in a 16-inning marathon versus North Carolina.
Vitek struck out an NCAA-record 28 batters as she held the Tar Heels scoreless on three hits and went the full 16 innings for the Lady Bears.
Baylor defeated North Carolina, 1-0, as Lady Bears designated hitter Melissa Maler doubled to bring home shortstop Kim Wilmoth for the walk-off winning run in the bottom of the 16th.
The Baylor softball team finished the season with a 48-17 record, but the Lady Bears were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Illinois two days after Vitek’s gem.
Vitek finished her Baylor career with 759 strikeouts and 74 wins.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
