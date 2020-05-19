Remembering Texas sports history, May 20: Baylor's Cristen Vitek fans 28 Tar Heels

Vitek

Baylor pitcher Cristin Vitek delivers a pitch. It’s been 16 years since Vitek pitched 16 shutout innings against North Carolina and struck out an NCAA-record 28 batters in the Lady Bears’ NCAA Tournament-opening 1-0 win.

May 20 — Baylor softball pitcher Cristin Vitek stepped into the circle on a Thursday morning, May 20, 2004, and commenced with a legendary performance.

Playing in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Vitek and the Lady Bears engaged in a 16-inning marathon versus North Carolina.

Vitek struck out an NCAA-record 28 batters as she held the Tar Heels scoreless on three hits and went the full 16 innings for the Lady Bears.

Baylor defeated North Carolina, 1-0, as Lady Bears designated hitter Melissa Maler doubled to bring home shortstop Kim Wilmoth for the walk-off winning run in the bottom of the 16th.

The Baylor softball team finished the season with a 48-17 record, but the Lady Bears were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Illinois two days after Vitek’s gem.

Vitek finished her Baylor career with 759 strikeouts and 74 wins.

