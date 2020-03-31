Remembering Texas sports history, Aprll 1: Lady Bears punch Final Four ticket

One year ago on April 1, the Baylor Lady Bears came through on their slogan “Together to Tampa” as they rolled over Iowa, 85-53, in the Elite Eight at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Lady Bears, the top overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, tore through the Greensboro, N.C., Region. Baylor won its first four tourney games by an average of 38.25 points, defeating Abilene Christian, Cal, South Carolina and Iowa along the way.
Baylor junior forward Lauren Cox led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in the victory over the Hawkeyes. Lady Bears sophomore DiDi Richards had a prolific game as well with 16 points, 10 boards, six assists and six steals.
With that, the Lady Bears punched their ticket to their fourth Final Four and their first since winning their second national championship in 2012.
Baylor made a quick stop in Waco before turning around and heading to Tampa, Fla., for the Final Four. Just four days after beating Iowa, the Lady Bears tipped off against Oregon on Friday night.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
