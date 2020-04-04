When the Baylor Lady Bears roared to the 2019 national championship, they did so as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Lady Bears claimed a pair of thrilling victories over Oregon and Notre Dame in the Final Four to reach the top.
It was a coronation of a team that had been ranked No. 1 for a big chunk of the season.
By contrast, the 2005 Lady Bears were much more of a Cinderella story on their way to their first national championship.
Baylor entered the 2005 tourney as a No. 2 seed and, by making it to the Final Four, crashed the party of the three other No. 1 seeds that made it to the biggest stage in Indianapolis, Ind.
But the higher-seeded teams couldn’t contain the Lady Bears.
Baylor defeated LSU by 11 points in the semifinals.
Then, in the national championship game on April 5, 2005, forward Sophia Young scored 26 points to lead the Lady Bears to an 84-62 walloping of Michigan State.
The Lady Bears joined Texas and Texas Tech as national championship programs from Texas. But Baylor would soon surpass its in-state rivals, claiming the title again in 2012 and 2019.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.