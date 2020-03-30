Fear not, Baylor spring season ticket holders. You’re not out of luck in getting your money back.

That question was posed to me by a reader, and it’s a fair concern. The good news for fans is that the Bear Foundation said that it is giving season ticket holders the option to receive prorated refunds or to decline the refund and allow Baylor athletics to “utilize resources to fulfill our vision of ‘Preparing Champions for Life.’ ”

Season ticket holders have until April 15 to request a refund. Call the ticket office at (254) 710-1000 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All single-game advance buyers were supplied full refunds.

