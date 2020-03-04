In her four seasons as a Baylor Lady Bear, senior forward Lauren Cox has been in the spotlight almost constantly and for a lot of different reasons.
Cox has been a beacon of hope for kids dealing with Type 1 diabetes. She’s thrilled Lady Bear fans simply because of the way she plays the game — fiery, relentlessly and intelligently. She’s even been the focal point of one of the scariest moments for the Baylor program when she was grimacing in pain in the second half of last season’s national championship game.
She’s been a champion many times over with a national title, four Big 12 regular season crowns and two conference tournament championships to her credit.
Cox and her three senior teammates — guard Juicy Landrum and graduate transfers Te’a Cooper and Erin DeGrate — will be honored during senior night when Baylor faces Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Ferrell Center.
Cox and Landrum sat with Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey at the press conference dais on Wednesday and talked about senior night. Cox and Landrum came into the program together in Baylor’s 2016 recruiting class.
“Those seniors, they just mean a lot to your program,” Mulkey said. “These two particular ones (Cox and Landrum) just have had remarkable careers. They’re going to leave Baylor with championships and rings and academic awards and degrees. You try to make sure you appreciate them while they’re here.”
Since Cox, a 6-foot-4 forward from Flower Mound, has had an eventful year since the Baylor defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game last April. Days after leaving the title game in a wheelchair and returning to the sideline on crutches, she got the relieving news that she had suffered a bone bruise rather than a ligament injury that would require surgery and months of rehabilitation.
The offseason brought a victory tour that included trips to the White House, the Texas capitol and the ESPYs. And Cox’s involvement with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ramped up going into her senior year.
She entered this season as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and is still the frontrunner to win the award next week. Cox is averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks heading into the last two games of the regular season. During this campaign, she has reached 1,500 points for her career and needs 40 boards to get to the 1,000 rebound mark.
On Tuesday, Cox spoke with the Trib and looked back over her basketball career from start to finish at Baylor.
Trib: You were the No. 1-ranked player in your class in high school. When did that become a ranking that you knew about?
Cox: Honestly, I can’t even remember. It was probably maybe my junior year in high school. It was always one of those things that was just a number. I wasn’t out there tweeting about it, posting pictures about it and that kind of thing. It’s a huge honor, but at the same time, it was just a number. I still had to play and work hard because everyone else in the country wanted to have that behind their name.
Trib: Did you feel other pressure because of it?
Cox: Once I got to college, I felt some pressure just because there were so many high expectations from coaches, from myself. When I didn’t meet those expectations, I got frustrated with myself.
I had a lot of older post players that I could learn from. That’s part of the reason I came to Baylor. Nina Davis was a senior, I got to learn from her. K.K. Cave was here. Kalani (Brown), Beatrice (Mompremier), everybody was here. I liked that because I wanted to have to compete because I knew that was going to make me better.
Trib: Jumping from that No. 1 player idea and the pressure you talked about, fast-forwarding to last spring when your team won the national championship, was there any sense that, “I’ve had this individual attention, I’ve been part of this great team and now we’ve validated all of that?”
Cox: It was kind of like we broke a streak. The past, I don’t know how many years, they’ve gotten stopped at the Elite Eight, Sweet 16. I just remember one thing I said to Kalani, I was like “We finally did it. We broke it, we finally did it.” That was a really good feeling.
Trib: How does that transform the way everything feels now that you’re a senior?
Cox: We got to finish on a good note for Kalani’s senior year. I want that for me, I want that for Juicy, I want that for Te’a and Erin. No one wants to end their career on a loss.
And then, we want to repeat. It’s our goal every year and I think that this team has the talent to do it again.
Trib: What players here at Baylor have had the most influence on you?
Cox: I would say Kalani because she kind of took me in my freshman year. We were shooting partners before practice. It was kind of me and her. She took me in, showed me the ropes. She told me what I need to do, what I don’t need to do, that kind of thing.
Trib: Kalani got a lot of that inside double-team or triple-team attention last year. That left you open sometimes. It seems like it’s flipped and you’re that person and NaLyssa Smith is the one that they have to figure out after they cover you.
Cox: I think it’s happening a little bit. Lyss is a great player. She’s super athletic and a lot of post players don’t know how to guard that. She crashes the boards really well, she can jump out of the gym. Some teams may focus more on me. But other teams are focusing on her, but she’s just so good that she can score.
Trib: On senior night, will it be a really emotional night that will be hard to fight through?
Cox: It’s definitely going to be emotional. I’m an emotional person. I already know that I’m going to cry and all that. It’s a celebration. Me and Juicy, we’ve been here all four years. This is our team now. It’s going to be exciting. It’s definitely going to be emotional. I will have my parents, my sister and grandparents.
Trib: Looking forward, looking at WNBA mock drafts and stuff like that, it looks like there might be a big opportunity for you to be in Dallas. Have you thought about that?
Cox: People are talking about that. I try not to think about it because that’s hard on me. It takes my mind away from this season. This season isn’t over yet and we still want to win another championship. Luckily, I do have a little time to think about that after the season’s over.
Trib: Do you think people underestimate the amount of concentration it takes to do what you’re doing?
Cox: It’s definitely a mental thing. It can get stressful at times. But we have a bunch of resources that we can use. We have teammates to lean on, we have former teammates we can call who have gone through this experience. So there’s a lot of things that we can do, but it’s definitely a mental thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.