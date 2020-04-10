Before all-Big 12 guard Tweety Carter left Baylor after four seasons in 2010, he asked the coaching staff why he never got the opportunity to redshirt.
The former Louisiana high school sensation enjoyed a terrific college career as he scored 1,437 points and helped the Bears reach the Elite Eight, but he felt a redshirt year could have aided his development.
“We never thought about it, but it was an eye opener,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Since then we’ve given players the option to redshirt. In most instances, it’s been a big benefit.”
In the past decade, Drew and his staff have used redshirts as effectively as any program in the country.
The coronavirus shut down Baylor’s best shot of reaching its first Final Four in 70 years when the NCAA Tournament was canceled on March 12 to help slow the spread of the deadly disease.
It was a profound disappointment for the No. 5 Bears, but they should have another major opportunity to reach the Final Four next season due to an experienced roster loaded with players who’ve developed their games by redshirting.
College basketball expert Andy Katz of NCAA.com picked Baylor No. 2 behind Gonzaga in his first power rankings for the 2020-21 season while other publications have ranked the Bears in the top five.
Next year’s team could have as many as six players who have redshirted. Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist Mark Vital will be a fifth-year senior. Guard MaCio Teague is exploring his NBA Draft options, but he will also be a fifth-year senior if he chooses to return to Baylor.
Returning starting guard Davion Mitchell, the Big 12 newcomer of the year, will be a fourth-year junior. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Adam Flagler, sophomore forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and freshman forward Jordan Turner will all see their first action after redshirting in 2019-20.
“We never make them redshirt, but we provide them that opportunity if they want it,” Drew said. “It gives them an opportunity to focus on their games without worrying about playing. They’ve got a good chance to work on their craft. Going against their fellow teammates makes them better, and taking on different roles on the scout team will help. One day you’re (former Oklahoma All-American) Buddy Hield and one day you’re (former Kansas star) Devonte’ Graham.”
Many players need a year to build their bodies to withstand the punishment that a 30-game college basketball season hands out. Baylor basketball strength and conditioning coach Charlie Melton gets them ready to play. The redshirt year also helps them adjust to Baylor’s academics without the pressure of preparing for games.
After Carter’s suggestion planted the seed, Drew redshirted forward Cory Jefferson during his second year on campus in 2010-11. He went on to star for the Bears during his final two seasons and became a second-round NBA Draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.
Johnathan Motley came to Baylor in 2013 as an unheralded recruit from Houston North Shore. But after redshirting during his first year on Baylor’s campus, Motley left Baylor as a second-team All-American in 2017.
Vital arrived at Baylor in 2016 as a YouTube dunking sensation from Louisiana, but needed work in other areas of his game. During his first season on campus, he honed his game by scrimmaging against Baylor veterans like Motley, Terry Maston and Jo Lual-Acuil. He’s gone on to become a valuable player for the Bears as one of the top defensive players in the country who can guard any position on the court.
Vital admired senior forward Ish Wainwright, who did all the little things on the court and was a vocal leader who helped the Bears reach the Sweet 16 in 2017. Vital has become the same type of “glue guy” who scrambles after loose balls, makes the key pass or comes up with the big defensive stop.
“Some of the things Ish did, I’ve tried to add to my game,” Vital said. “Like the speaking and toughening me up in practice. I took some of the rebounding skills he had and the maneuvers he had, and I watched him run the floor. I still watch film of him.”
While Drew gives freshmen the option of redshirting, transfers from four-year colleges are required to redshirt for a season under NCAA rules unless they’re graduate transfers who are immediately eligible. In 2018, Mitchell transferred from Auburn while Teague transferred from North Carolina-Asheville, and were such forces in practice that they made other players better.
Despite battling injuries throughout the 2018-19 season, the Bears reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to No. 1 regional seed Gonzaga. This year, both Mitchell and Teague were starters for a team that went 26-4 overall and finished second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record, and was ranked No. 1 for a school-record five straight weeks in the Associated Press poll.
“MaCio and Davion were great examples of guys who lived in the gym during their year of redshirting,” Drew said. “They not only helped that team get better, they were well prepared to play this season and became elite players. When MaCio was on the scout team, he helped everybody get better with his basketball IQ. Davion really helped with his on-ball defense.”
Establishing stability in Power 5 conferences has become increasingly difficult because of players leaving early for the NBA draft and the abundance of transfers. With so much pressure to win immediately, many coaches can’t afford to redshirt players.
But Drew has an advantage over many coaches because of his longevity at Baylor. Drew and Kansas coach Bill Self hold the longest tenure among current Big 12 coaches with 17 years at their schools.
Drew is the winningest coach in Baylor men’s basketball history with 342 wins with a school-record eight NCAA tournament appearances and two berths in the NIT championship game, including the 2013 championship.
“If you’re on the hot seat and have to win, you’re not going to give players the redshirt option,” Drew said. “Some coaches want to build and move on. But in the situation we’re in, we’ve always thought more long term. We have a system in place that will allow them to redshirt, and that’s important. Players that have redshirted have shown the advantages of it.”
Sophomore guard Jared Butler, a third-team All-American, was the only starter on the 2019-20 Baylor squad that hadn’t redshirted. Second-team all-Big 12 senior forward Freddie Gillespie redshirted in 2017-18 after transferring from NCAA Division III Carleton College.
Drew is looking forward to seeing how this season’s redshirts will fit into the picture next season.
Flagler is expected to give the Bears another long-range shooting threat after averaging 15.9 points as a freshman at Presbyterian College in 2018-19. Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a 6-8 sophomore, will likely be a rebounding and defensive force after transferring from UNLV. The 6-7 Turner will give the Bears versatility at forward and guard.
“Adam (Flagler) has improved his shooting skills around the perimeter,” Drew said. “We call Jonathan (Tchamwa Tchatchoua) Baby Rico (Gathers) because he’s somebody who plays hard each and every day, and playing against our veterans has made him better. This year was great for Jordan (Turner) physically to spend a year with Charlie (Melton), and he’s had great length to go against in practice.”
