Baylor Lady Bears: The 2019 Baylor women’s basketball team went 37-1 on the season, including 18-0 in the Big 12. It captured the Big 12 championship, the Big 12 tournament title, and broke through to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2012. On that grand stage, the Lady Bears heroically outlasted Oregon and Notre Dame in a pair of nailbiters for the program’s third national championship, overcoming an injury to one of their top players, Lauren Cox, in the final.
Crawford Lady Pirates: Crawford’s success in girls athletics in this calendar year was, in a word, dominant. Kirk Allen’s softball team won the program’s third state championship in May, going 36-3 on the season. Jeff Coker’s volleyball team took on all comers and went 49-4 en route to claiming the school’s second state title in three years. Crawford also won district and went two rounds deep in girls basketball, sent three girls to state in powerlifting, qualified for state as a team in girls golf, qualified three girls for the state tennis tournament, qualified for state in three events in girls track (and won a silver in the pole vault), and advanced to state as a team in girls cross country.
Kevin Hoffman: Mart’s head football coach directed the resilient Panthers to a third consecutive Class 2A Division II state championship. Mart wasn’t fazed by three early-season losses, finding its groove in the playoffs. Mart won its first five playoff games by a combined score of 274-37. Then when the Panthers found themselves pushed in the state title game, they managed to pull out a 25-20 triumph. After five seasons, Hoffman is 63-9 with three state championships.
Ryan McGuyre: Baylor’s humble volleyball coach oversaw the best season in school history, as the Bears went 29-2, captured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and tied Texas for its first Big 12 championship. McGuyre won the Big 12 Coach of the Year honor for the second time in his five seasons with the Bears. Then in the postseason, Baylor won four straight matches to reach its first Final Four before falling to Wisconsin in the national semifinals.
Matt Rhule: Under Rhule’s guidance, Baylor became the first Power 5 school to go from 1-11 to 11-1 within two seasons. The Bears reached the program’s first Big 12 championship game, and Rhule was named the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year winner. Rhule has also been named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, and won National Coach of the Year honors from the Sporting News.
