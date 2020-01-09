HARTFORD, Conn. – The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears made a statement by going to top-ranked Connecticut and handing the Huskies a double-digit loss.
Sixth-ranked Baylor never trailed in the second half and dominated the fourth quarter on the way to a 74-58 victory on Thursday night at the XL Center.
In doing so, the Lady Bears (12-1) snapped UConn’s 98-game home winning streak and defeated the Huskies for the second straight season. Baylor knocked off UConn, 68-57, on Jan. 3 last year at the Ferrell Center. That ended the Huskies’ 126-game regular-season winning streaking and vaulted the Lady Bears on their way to their third national championship.
Baylor also handed the Huskies (12-1) their first loss of this season and opened the door for a potential new No. 1-ranked team in women’s college basketball next week.
The Lady Bears were clinging to a one-point lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter when they got a defensive stop by forcing a UConn shot-clock violation.
On the next trip down the floor, Baylor guard DiDi Richards found Lauren Cox with a pass and Cox drained a jumper to start the Lady Bears’ clinching run.
Forward NaLyssa Smith followed by making five straight baskets and a free throw for the Lady Bears. Smith’s final field goal of the surge gave Baylor a 67-54 lead with 2:12 left.
But point guard Te’a Cooper kept the run going by making three of four free throws to cap the Lady Bears’ 15-0 spurt.
Cooper led Baylor with 27 points and five assists. Smith scored 20 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Cox had 16 points, six boards and four blocks.
Baylor’s frontcourt combination of Cox and Smith flexed its ability against a ranked foe for the first time this season. Cox was out with injury when the Lady Bears played No. 22 South Florida, No. 17 Indiana and No. 5 South Carolina earlier in nonconference play.
“With NaLyssa, (Cox is) now playing with a totally different type of post player,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “They have to work differently because NaLyssa is so athletic. … NaLyssa got a valuable, valuable offensive board there at the end. The more they play together, the better they will be.”
Guard Christyn Williams scored 21 to lead UConn. But the Huskies shot just 29 percent from the field.
Baylor held UConn to six points in the fourth quarter while the Lady Bears took over the game.
“They missed some shots,” Mulkey said. “We didn’t do anything any different in the fourth quarter than we did in the first three quarters. I don’t know if fatigue set in for them or our defense was that good in the fourth quarter.”
The Huskies led by five points after the first quarter before Baylor went on the run that defined the first half.
Guard Moon Ursin, the Lady Bears’ fire starter off the bench, hit a 3-pointer and Cox followed with her second trey of the game to that point to tie UConn at 21.
Cooper kept the Lady Bears’ barrage from beyond the arc going as she hit a pair of 3s, then drove to the basket for a layup to cap an 8-0 run that was all her own.
Baylor won the first seven minutes of the second quarter, 20-7, to surge ahead, 33-25.
UConn clawed back as Anna Makurat and Megan Walker hit consecutive 3-pointers and Walker completed a 3-point play off a fast break that put the Huskies back in front by a point.
But the Lady Bears didn’t flinch.
Cooper, who led Baylor with 12 points in the first half, drew contact from Crystal Dangerfield, then banked in a shot and went to the line to finish a 3-point play that gave the Lady Bears a 35-34 advantage at the break.
Richards picked up her second foul at the end of the first quarter and sat for the entire second. But without its defensive stopper on the floor, Baylor still held UConn to 28-percent shooting from the field in the second quarter.
Although Baylor’s victory at UConn will count as a signature win when the NCAA Tournament draws near, Mulkey maintained that the team is focused on winning its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season title.
“I haven’t changed my mind,” Mulkey said. “I would say the same thing I would if we lost the game This is not indicative of what lies ahead. We get on a plane and fly four hours and we have a very important game on Sunday against Oklahoma State.”
The Lady Bears host the Cowgirls at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.