FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks handed the No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis team its first loss of the season, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor’s Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen posted a 6-3 victory over Arkansas’ Maxim Verboven and Enrique Paya. And Bears Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto defeated Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, 7-6 (7-3), to earn the doubles point.

But then Arkansas (2-2) won the Nos. 2-5 singles courts to clinch the match.

Lah defeated Razorback No. 1 player Verboven, 7-6 (14-12), 6-7, 10-7, and Frantzen claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Paya. But it wasn’t enough for Baylor (5-1) to earn its first road win of the season.

The Bears’ season continues with a home match versus Wake Forest at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

