They weren’t live from New York, but Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox and her family were dressed and ready for the WNBA’s virtual draft in style on Friday night.
Cox’s draft dream became a reality when the Indiana Fever picked the 6-foot-4 Lady Bear forward with the third selection of the first round.
The COVID-19 outbreak meant the WNBA went to an alternative drafting format. All of the first-round prospects were available on live stream and interviewed after their selections live on ESPN
Cox was joined by her parents and sisters in the live shot from their home. They hugged and celebrated briefly with a confetti shower before the new draftee went through the media gauntlet.
“I was really nervous and, finally hearing my name called, it kind of calmed all those nerves,” Cox said on a teleconference with local and national media. “My sisters threw all the confetti on me and we hugged it out. It was really fun and we made the most of it.”
Cox was one of three Baylor players to be drafted on Friday night. The Phoenix Mercury picked guard Te’a Cooper with the 18th pick overall in the second round. Lady Bear guard and former La Vega Lady Pirate Juicy Landrum was picked 35th overall in the third round by the Connecticut Sun.
As anticipated by various mock drafts, the New York liberty took Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick, then the Dallas Wings selected Oregon forward Satou Sabally second overall.
That opened the door for Indiana to take Cox, who was the highest Lady Bear pick since the Tulsa Shock drafted Odyssey Sims with the second overall selection in 2014. Cox became the ninth Baylor women’s player to be taken in the first round of the WNBA Draft.
As part of ESPN’s coverage, Cox was surprised by a live video congratulations from Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love.
“I have never met him, but he’s always been a player that I’ve watched and kind of modeled my game after a little bit,” Cox said. “That was really awesome, really unexpected but really cool.”
In Indiana, Cox will be paired with Teaira McCowan, a 6-7 center who is going into her second WNBA season. Cox said she believes she proved her ability to work well with a fellow post player when she and Baylor teammate Kalani Brown led the Lady Bears to the national championship in 2019.
“They recognized that I am a really good passer,” Cox said. “They didn’t mention the high-low game specifically, but I think that’s something we can definitely work on and make it work possibly in the future.”
Cooper came to Baylor as a graduate transfer hoping to raise her stock by playing the point guard position. Although the season was cut short by the coronavirus, the Baylor point guard turned enough heads to be drafted in the second round. She will be joining another former Baylor player in Phoenix as Brittney Griner is a member of the Mercury.
“Te’a Cooper was someone we were considering drafting (in the first round at the 10th pick),” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said. “For her to fall to 18, we felt was a real bonus. We really like her size as a guard. She’s got a WNBA body coming out of college. Extremely quick, fast with the ball. She really has improved her 3-point shooting.”
Landrum raised her draft profile when she set an NCAA record for most 3-pointers made in a game when she nailed 14 in a win over Arkansas State last December. Earlier this week, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey pointed out that Landrum is a rare outside shooter who also has the athleticism to be an asset on defense.
The three Lady Bears selected on Friday night brings the program’s total to 19 that have been taken by WNBA teams on draft night. It also sets a record for the most Baylor players chosen in one draft. The Lady Bears had two draftees in 2002, 2013, 2017 and 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.