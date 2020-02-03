With Wednesday’s NCAA national signing day approaching, Baylor received a verbal commitment from quarterback Blake Shapen from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La.
Shapen is a three-star recruit who picked Baylor over USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Mississippi. He had committed to Arizona State last summer before opening up his recruitment in December.
The 6-0, 183-pound Shapen is the first quarterback for Baylor in the 2020 class and will join three other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, including senior Charlie Brewer, sophomore Gerry Bohanon and redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno.
The Bears signed 12 players during the early NCAA signing period in December and have commitments from three others, including Shapen, Lawton (Okla.) defensive back Chateau Reed and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md.
