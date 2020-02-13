After several days of nasty rain and wind, hope blossomed again on Thursday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The sun shone over a clear sky, and only an occasional chilly breeze reminded that it was still February and not mid-April.
Bring on spring, for baseball is back.
Even following a 2019 hazing incident that led to the suspension of 14 Baylor players, the Bears felt as invigorated as ever about a new season and the promise it holds. Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez will be able to stagger the two-game suspensions over the first three weeks of the season, so the Bears should still be able to field a competitive club for their season-opening series with Nebraska starting Friday.
“To be honest, whatever the university said were going to be the consequences, we were going to deal with it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just that simple. But being able to stagger them just allows us to make sure nobody gets hurt, and we’re able to put a team out there that can compete.”
The 2019 Bears opened the season on an eight-game winning streak on their way to a 35-19 overall mark and a 14-8 record and a second-place finish in Big 12 play. They earned an at-large ticket to their third straight NCAA Regional – and their second in a row in California – before being bounced by top-seeded UCLA.
As redshirt junior right-hander Jimmy Winston took his spot before a phalanx of media microphones on Thursday, Rodriguez needled him about his beard. “Don’t you know about our facial hair policy?” joked the also-bearded coach.
Unshaven or not, Baylor’s grizzled pitching staff figures to be the team’s most reliable weapon in 2020. Winston, senior left-hander Paul Dickens and senior right-hander Hayden Kettler combined to make 29 starts last year while compiling a 13-7 collective record. They’re all back for another go-round, and the bullpen is also more seasoned than a bowl of New Orleans jambalaya. Daniel Caruso, Luke Boyd, Ryan Leckich, Blake Helton, Jacob Ashkinos and Tyler Thomas all bring welcomed experience for a BU team that tallied a 4.02 ERA and struck out 467 batters in 481 innings on the season.
“It’s going to be crucial. We lost some guys last year, but we have a lot of guys coming back and a lot of guys in the pen,” Winston said. “So, to have those guys know what they’re doing and teach the younger guys, it’s going to be awesome to have.”
The one significant pitching departure was Kyle Hill, the senior closer who couldn’t possibly have been a more excellent door slammer last year, as he finished the season with a 0.00 ERA. While that may be challenging to replicate, Boyd – a senior right-hander from Ojai, Calif. – should be an even more imposing strikeout artist than Hill, coming off a year in which he struck out 41 batters in 33.2 innings.
That group should be pushed by some impressive-looking newcomers, led by 6-foot-6 freshman right-hander Will Rigney out of Midway. Rigney owns the type of high-velocity spatter that Baylor’s staff has lacked in recent years. He was an Under Armour All-American at Midway and was a 38th-round selection by the San Francisco Giants in last June’s draft, but opted to enroll at Baylor instead.
Baylor’s lineup features more unknowns. Mainstays like Shea Langeliers, Davis Wendzel and Richard Cunningham have departed, leaving opportunities for the next wave to emerge.
One lineup lock is Nick Loftin at shortstop. The junior was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, and brings an entire tool belt of utensils to the field. He hit .323 with 55 runs, six home runs and 41 RBIs in 2019. He was one of the toughest batters in the country to strike out, fanning only 17 times in 235 at-bats.
Elsewhere, Andy Thomas (.335, 32 RBIs, 24 walks) will take over as the primary catcher after Langeliers was taken in the first round of last year’s MLB draft. He brings a savvy stick and high on-base percentage to the middle of the batting order, as well as a jovial, fun-loving presence to the dugout.
When asked about his personal goals for the 2020 campaign, Thomas said, “Omaha, least amount of errors I can make, the highest batting average I can possibly have, and the most winning we can do as a team as possible.”
Outfielder Davion Downey and first baseman Chase Wehsener were regular starters a year ago, and should continue to be lineup fixtures. But several rookies should get their shot at ample playing time, led by freshman infielder Tre Richardson and freshman outfielder Jared McKenzie.
Rodriguez compared the first few weeks of the season to a chess match. The coaches will have to be patient and deliberate as they figure out the team’s best moves.
“That’s what these first couple of weeks are going to be about, finding out who plays well together, next to each other, how do they communicate, where do they fit in the lineup,” Rodriguez said. “Top, bottom, middle, just how it all shakes out. That’s what I really like about these first couple of weeks, is trying to figure out those smaller things where we’re able to get the best out of the guys and what they’re capable of doing for us.”
Nebraska should give Baylor a tussle right out of the box. The Huskers, 32-24 last year and 15-9 in the Big Ten, took two of three from the Bears last year. But Nebraska underwent a lightning bolt of change over the offseason, headlined by the arrival of new head coach Will Bolt, who spent the past five years as an assistant at Texas A&M.
Baylor also has a weekend series with Oral Roberts, a perennial NCAA tournament contender from the Summit League, before it ventures to Minute Maid Park for the Houston College Classic at the end of the month. The Bears will draw a trio of formidable SEC foes at that event in Missouri, LSU and Arkansas.
In the coming weeks, Baylor’s team identity should reveal itself. Rodriguez said that if the players’ effort and energy in preseason practice is any indication, the Bears should be in for a fun year.
“It’s interesting, because there are a couple of things that I’m going to keep my eye on, just in regards to key factors that I’ll be looking at,” Rodriguez said. “The big thing for me is that their energy level has picked up immensely the past couple of weeks. So that for me is a big determining factor of how the personality shapes up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.