If this weekend’s Baylor Invitational is a barometer, freshman Aliyah Pritchett can look forward to a brilliant future for the Lady Bears.
Pritchett pitched four perfect relief innings and slugged the game-winning homer in the sixth to lift the Lady Bears to a 5-4 win over Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.
The Lady Bears (13-2) swept all five games to win the Baylor Invitational championship and extended their winning streak to 11 games.
“No doubt about it, she can do it all,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She came in and just competed and kept us right there with them until she made the difference offensively. She put us up one run and we were able to go back out there with her and let her finish the job, which was pretty awesome.”
On Saturday, Pritchett threw a complete-game five-hitter in Baylor’s 2-1 win over Texas State and then made a leaping catch at shortstop to help the Lady Bears knock off Minnesota, 2-1.
Mixing her pitches to great effect against Illinois, Pritchett (4-0) retired 12 straight batters after relieving Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell to open the fourth.
After striking out the side in the top of the sixth, Pritchett opened the bottom of the inning with her second career homer over the left-field fence off Addy Jarvis (3-2) to give Baylor a 5-4 lead.
“It felt awesome honestly,” Pritchett said. “I had to get a hit for my team. Being able to come out with the win was great.”
Pritchett forced three straight ground balls for outs in the seventh to finish off Baylor’s second win over Illinois (7-5) this weekend following Friday’s 5-1 win. The Lady Bears won four of their five games in the Baylor Invitational by one run.
“What have we won 11 in a row by 11 runs total, I think?” Moore said. “I think we’re facing better competition every time we go out there. This team has continued to raise the level of play and playing more mature. I feel this team can be very good.”
Maddison Kettler led the Lady Bears with three hits and a pair of RBIs. After Danielle Davis hit a run-scoring single for Illinois in the top of the first, Kettler tripled to right field and scored on Emily Hott’s grounder in the bottom of the inning.
Davis pounded a three-run homer over the left-field fence to give Illinois a 4-1 lead in the third before Alyssa Avalos singled and scored on Kettler’s single in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Bears broke through with a pair of fifth-inning runs to tie the game at 4-4. After Goose McGlaun singled and Avalos doubled, Kyla Walker and Kettler came through with run-scoring singles.
“We’re a very laid back team,” Kettler said. “I think we trust the process that we’re having with our coaches and our teammates. We knew we had it in the bag. We just didn’t know when.”
Baylor will try to win its 12th straight game to finish the homestand against Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing in the Woo Pig Classic Thursday through Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.