MADISON, Wis. — Look out above — the Baylor volleyball team figures to keep climbing in the polls.
The 17th-ranked Bears snatched the highest-ranked road win in school history, taking down No. 4 Wisconsin, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-17, on Friday night at the HotelRed Invitational.
Yossiana Pressley crunched 31 kills and continued to hit at an All-American level, with a .270 hitting percentage. Shelly Stafford had eight kills with no attacking errors, and moved into the 1,000-kill club for her stellar career.
Three different players tallied double-digit digs for Baylor (4-0), which deftly climbed out of the one-set hole. Pressley and Tara Wulf had 16 digs apiece, while Hannah Lockin had 11 to go with her 50 assists.
The Badgers (2-2) outblocked Baylor, 13-9, in the match, but the Bears outhit Wisconsin in each of the final three sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.