Whenever the opposing coach verbalizes the scouting report of the Baylor volleyball team, he or she always seems to start the same way.
“It all starts with 22. We’ve got to slow down 22. That number 22 is a special player.”
No. 22 shouldn’t really need any introduction here in Waco, but just in case, that’s the jersey number that belongs to Yossiana Pressley, Baylor’s All-American junior outside hitter. Yossi is impossible to miss on the court, as she plays like she has springs in her sneakers. That’s one reason why she has been able to smack 482 kills on the year, averaging a career-high 5.42 kills per set while hitting at a career-best .275 rate.
But Pressley’s impact on the Bears goes beyond simple numbers. It’s the way she draws attention from the defense, thus opening up avenues for BU’s other bashers. It’s seen in her playful sense of humor, and how she always seems relaxed, no matter the situation. Prior to one of Baylor’s press conferences before the opening round of the NCAA tournament last week, Pressley broke out in an impromptu rendition of Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want For Christmas is You,” prompting teammate Gia Milana to sing along. By the chorus, the two players were swaying back and forth and belting it out, unfazed by the surrounding cameras and microphones.
As Baylor prepares for its first Sweet 16 match in a decade – and the first it’s ever hosted – you can bet that Pressley will again find herself as the target of much attention. But it’s nothing out of the ordinary for the Bears, and likely nothing she can’t handle.
Here is a sampling of what people are saying about Baylor’s junior star:
“Just in watching Baylor, one player whose presence is felt across the court is junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. She’s 6 feet tall, which is a tad on the shorter side these days for elite hitters. See her jump, though, and it’s clear she’s not at any disadvantage.”
— Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com
“Pressley is a phenomenal left-side (hitter), especially in system. They’re just a great, great offensive team.”
— USC coach Brent Couch
“You can contain certain things, and Pressley’s a fantastic outside hitter. But fortunately for us it went into one of our strengths. We’re a very good defender of the left-side attacker. So she still did really well, but they can spread their offense out so much. You can kind of contain certain things, but to take away everything from a team like that is difficult.”
— Sacred Heart coach Rob Machan, after holding Pressley to “only” 12 kills
“Yossi, when she puts a ball away it makes sense that the other team would in their minds say, ‘OK, we need to stop Yossi next time.’ But I feel it’s the same for all the other girls. … Yossi, specifically, opens up so many shots and opportunities for others to get kills, but I feel like they do that for her as well.”
— Baylor setter Hannah Lockin
“I would watch a half-hour show dedicated exclusively to Yossiana Pressley jumping over things.”
— @chrisballman on Twitter
“Yossi’s definitely, definitely earned (the respect). That’s not why she competes, that’s not why any of the girls compete. But she’s put the work in. And she’s had great teammates keep her accountable to the best of her abilities. When you look at a phenomenal Wisconsin team, one of the top seeds, Texas, one of the top seeds, I think she had 31 kills versus both of them. That’s pretty spectacular. Those kinds of numbers don’t happen very, very often. We’ve definitely been blessed by her talents and abilities.”
— Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre
“When Yossi’s in the zone, there’s not many people that can stop her.”
— Baylor senior Braya Hunt
“She still amazes me, for sure. But I think we dream big. Our job as coaches is to be dream releasers. And I feel that’s to help athletes get to somewhere they can’t imagine on their own. As a coach, I want to picture something that is outside their comfort zone. I want to help create a dream for them that is something deeper and more special than what they could come up with.”
— McGuyre, when asked if Pressley still amazes him after three years in the program
“Yossiana Pressley, if you haven’t seen her play in person, just promise me, Baylor Nation, that you will go and watch them play in person and watch her play in person. She might be one of the most beautiful athletes I’ve ever seen. She flies through the air, the hang time, and then she brings out this arm that just kills the ball. It’s exciting and snappy.
“I’m just obsessed with her. The first time I saw her play in person – this is going to sound so dorky – but she was warming up at the Texas match and I hadn’t seen her in person yet. She jumped for the first time and I literally started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s beautiful!’ She’s a beautiful athlete, and there’s a spirit about her that I love. So, Baylor, promise me you’re going to go out and pack that place and support these women, because they are terrific.”
— ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe
