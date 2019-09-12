On a night when Baylor didn’t look like the No. 5 volleyball team in the country, Yossiana Pressley still did enough to keep the Bears unbeaten.
Pressley collected a game-high 24 kills as the Bears knocked off Houston, 3-1, Thursday night in the opening game of the Hampton Inn and Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational.
Baylor (6-0) rose to No. 5 by beating three Top 25 teams, including then-No. 20 Creighton, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 11 Marquette.
But the Bears didn’t play with the same proficiency in their home opener at the Ferrell Center.
“We played so good over the last two weeks, I think we got home emotionally and physically exhausted,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “There’s a melancholy feeling sometimes when you have some of those incredible highs. We’ve got to be able to reverse that rhythm much better than we did tonight.”
Even with their problems, the Bears opened with 25-16 and 25-23 wins in the first two sets. But Houston (5-5) came back to take a 25-23 win in the third set before Baylor sealed the win with a 25-18 decision in the fourth set.
“Honestly, I feel like we kind of relaxed and we were kind of like, ‘Oh, we’re No. 5, this is so great,’ ” Pressley said. “And we were just on that high for too long. I feel like our mental aspect of the game just wasn’t there. We had some physical plays, but we just weren’t engaged mentally throughout the whole match and from the get-go.”
Despite six hitting errors, Pressley still hit .353 and came through defensively with 11 digs. Gia Milana was the only other Baylor player with double-figure kills with 10.
“I thought Yossi still played like a pro,” McGuyre said. “When we needed kills, she was still able to get kills. This was one of those matches when we felt we could move the ball around a little more because we’ve seen great things out of all our hitters. But with them struggling, we probably should have set her every ball again tonight if we wanted to go quick three.”
Service errors were a big eyesore for the Bears as they made 13 with just four aces. Despite hitting .307 as a team, Baylor made 19 hitting errors.
The Bears didn’t have many issues in the first set as they opened up a 20-11 lead before cruising to the 25-16 win behind Pressley’s six kills.
But the Cougars played more aggressively in the second set as they pulled into a 23-23 tie before Baylor pulled it out with Pressley’s kill to end the set.
Neither team attacked well in the third set, but Houston took a 25-23 win on Baylor’s KJ Johnson’s final attack error.
After hitting just .195 in the third set, Baylor rebounded with its best offense of the match by hitting .394 to handily win the fourth set to finish off the win. But the Baylor players walked away knowing they can play much better.
“We treat it as a loss, simply because there were a lot of things that went wrong on our side of the net,” Pressley said. “Houston had a good night, but our side of the net wasn’t engaged. Now this is used as a learning opportunity. We know that we need to get in with our blocking, our defense, our serves and just focus on those.”
McGuyre expects Baylor to play much better in Saturday’s 1 p.m. match against Tennessee (2-3).
“Tennessee is a great team,” McGuyre said. “If we play like that we’ll be in trouble. That doesn’t look like a top team that we were tonight. We got the win and we’ll move forward.”
