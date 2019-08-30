LINCOLN, Neb. – Behind 19 kills from junior Yossiana Pressley, the No. 20 Baylor volleyball team smacked UCLA in straight sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20, on Friday night at Nebraska’s Husker Invitational.
The Bears (1-0) showed some top-notch efficiency, hitting .278. Pressley hit .389, while middle blocker Shelly Stafford tagged six kills in 11 swings for a .364 percentage.
Hannah Lockin turned in a strong all-around game for Baylor, delivering five kills in seven attempts to go with 34 assists, five digs, two blocks and one service ace. Shanel Bramschreiber ripped two aces for BU.
Mac May and Savvy Simo topped the Bruins (0-1) with nine kills each, but they combined for 13 of the team’s 22 errors.
Baylor will turn around and face No. 18 Creighton in its final match of the Husker Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
