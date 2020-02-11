Baylor has hired former Louisiana (Lafayette) assistant coach Matt Powledge to complete the defensive coaching staff.
Powledge will coach safeties and serve as special teams coordinator. He joins defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Ron Roberts, outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson and cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart on Baylor’s defensive staff.
Powledge previously coached special teams and outside linebackers at Louisiana, where he worked under Roberts, who was defensive coordinator for the Ragin’ Cajuns before coming to Baylor.
“I have known Matt for several years through camps in Louisiana,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “I have great respect for his intelligence and his work ethic. He is a great recruiter as well as a great developer of special teams. I was impressed with what he was able to do at Louisiana-Lafayette, turning their special teams unit into the best in the conference and one of the top in the nation.”
Powledge is a native of Huntsville and walked on at Sam Houston State as a linebacker before moving to fullback. He was a graduate assistant at Southeastern Louisiana from 2010-11 and was a running backs coach at Northwestern State in 2012 before becoming a graduate assistant at Kentucky in 2013.
He returned to his alma mater to coach special teams at Sam Houston State in 2014-15 before serving as tight ends coach at Louisiana-Monroe in 2016-17 before his two-year stint at Louisiana.
“I’m extremely excited to be a part of Coach Aranda’s staff at Baylor and to build something special here in Waco,” Powledge said. “Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts are two of the best coaches I have ever been around, and I look forward to working with both of them here. I’m a native Texan, so a chance to get back home and compete in the Big 12 Conference was something that made this opportunity very appealing.”
