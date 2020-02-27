The photo shoot had wrapped up, and the athletes had each stood and thoughtfully answered questions for an interview. All except for one – KC Lightfoot.
He was just here a minute ago. Where’s KC?
Then a Baylor sports information specialist tracked him down and retrieved him from the training room. Lightfoot walked back toward Baylor’s indoor pole vault pit, munching on a piece of fruit. “Sorry,” he said, smiling sheepishly. “Had to get a banana.”
Guess that’s how you stay one of the best in the country. You never stop training. You never stop feeding the beast.
For many decades, Baylor has carried the label of Quarter-Miler U in the college track and field world. It’s a well-deserved reputation that was carved out under the instruction of Clyde Hart, and passed along like a baton through the generations, from Willie Caldwell and Michael Johnson to Jeremy Wariner and Wil London.
Could it be, though, that a new nickname for Baylor might be emerging? Is it possible that it has become Pole Vault U?
“I don’t know if we’ll ever match what Baylor has done in the quarter-mile throughout the history,” said Baylor pole vault coach Brandon Richards. “That’s going to be a tough one to match. But we’re a growing pole vault program, for sure. I think we’re becoming Pole Vault U fairly quickly.”
Baylor’s history in the event can’t match the luster of its run in the 400 and 4x400, but it has still produced its share of exhilarating highs. Athletes like David Hodge and Todd Cooper helped establish the Bears as a program to watch in the pole vault in the 1980s. Bill Payne, literally, took that foundation to new heights, winning multiple All-America honors indoors and outdoors from 1987-91. Jim Autenreith twice finished in the top seven in the nation, and his points at the 2001 NCAA Outdoor Championships were critical in Baylor matching its best-ever team finish in third overall. On the women’s side, Annie Rhodes was a three-time Big 12 champion and three-time All-American who graduated in 2017 as the top vaulter in her program’s history.
But, with apologies to all the predecessors, these are the glory years for Baylor’s pole vault program.
Never before has Baylor experienced such a depth of talent in the event. Lightfoot, BU’s superb sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., heads the class as a sure-fire NCAA championship contender and possible 2020 U.S. Olympian. He and South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen have waged one of the nation’s best rivalries this indoor season, trading the No. 1 spot in the country back and forth until Nilsen moved ahead by setting a new NCAA record last weekend by clearing 19-51/2. Nevertheless, Lightfoot’s top vault this year of 19-11/2 stands as a Baylor school record, the No. 2 mark in the country and is No. 5 all-time in the NCAA.
Pushing Lightfoot are a couple of fellow sophomores in Riley Richards, a two-time state champion at China Spring who ranks No. 21 nationally entering this weekend’s Big 12 meet, and Reese Sarnowski, an up-and-comer who is knocking on the door of a 17-foot clearance.
Baylor is also building something special on the women’s side, too. Junior Tuesdi Tidwell broke Rhodes’ school indoor record earlier this season and currently stands No. 4 in the NCAA with a season-best of 14-9. Her presence has been bolstered by the arrival of a pair of freshmen who both surpassed 14 feet in high school, Riley Floerke of Gregory-Portland and Mackenzie Hayward of Flower Mound Marcus.
In high school, these athletes would have flown a pole length higher than most anyone on their campus. At Baylor, they find themselves pushed and challenged every day – by each other.
“We kind of feed off each other,” Hayward said.
What has inspired this vaulting renaissance? Undoubtedly, Baylor has benefited greatly from the presence and expertise of Brandon Richards. Now in his seventh year as a volunteer assistant on the coaching staff, Richards was a Texas state champion vaulter at Midway who also set the national high school record. His father is Bob Richards, a double Olympic gold medalist, and his brothers excelled in the event as well. Brandon’s son is Riley Richards, that aforementioned BU sophomore.
So, if pole vaulters have a secret language, Brandon is fluent in it.
“One of the advantages I have from being a pole vaulter is that I can coach more on feel and what it felt like, rather than just the technical positions you’re supposed to hit on the technical side of it,” the coach said. “So I can give them another insight – ‘Here’s how it feels whenever you’re doing this. Or here’s what happens when you do this.’ So I have an advantage in that sense.”
Lightfoot said that when Richards points out something, it just make sense.
“Having a coach that’s done it, there’s things that only a pole vaulter would know,” said Lightfoot, who qualified for the World Championships last summer. “There’s those small little details that someone might not know if they just researched about the event. You can definitely connect on a deeper level, too.”
Hayward had no shortage of choices on college track and field programs as she went through her recruiting process. You tend to have a few options when you win a couple of Class 6A state titles and elevate yourself to the No. 1 high school spot in the nation. She connected with Baylor on a number of levels, but Richards’ presence was a giant check mark in BU’s favor.
“It definitely helped make my choice a lot clearer,” she said. “He has pointed out a lot of form things that has impacted my vault in such a positive way. It was just a lot of things I’d never heard before, a lot of techniques that he uses which is worded differently, which is really helpful. Especially having the same coach for a while, you hear new things and it instantly becomes an improvement.”
It’s a long-running joke in the vaulting community that if you were building the ideal vaulter, Frankenstein monster-style, you’d want someone with the speed of a sprinter, the strength of a weightlifter, the agility of a gymnast, and the mind of a psychopath. That may be a smidgen of hyperbole, but the best vaulters seem to embrace their inner daredevil.
“You have to have a wild side,” Richards said. “You have to be fearless. Fearlessness is a big factor.”
Beyond the bravery, the event demands another kind of mental acumen. Richards said that a successful vaulter must be intelligent in his or her approach, whether that relates to picking out the right-sized pole, honing in on the proper technique, or simply overcoming any lingering feelings of self-doubt.
That’s where Richards has helped me the most, Tidwell said.
“It helps a lot, just having him as motivation. I’ve learned so much from Coach Richards,” Tidwell said. “He makes me believe in myself, because I used to not believe in myself. He has taught me how to do that.”
One vaulter who should be brimming with confidence is Lightfoot. Richards has dubbed the sophomore standout “Mr. Consistency.” He knows he’ll get a steady effort out of Lightfoot every time out, even as the vaulter has ascended to higher bars. His senior year of high school, Lightfoot cleared 18 feet like clockwork, going over that mark 12 times his final season. Last year at Baylor, he routinely hovered in the 18-5 to 18-8 range on his way to winning Big 12 titles in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Now 19 feet has become the standard.
You put that kind of laser focus into an athlete already blessed with what Richards called “the perfect build for a pole vaulter” and you’ve got something truly special.
Then again, he’s not the only gifted one. Baylor’s vaulters all contend that it makes such a difference having people under their own roof who will challenge and stretch them, who will nip at their heels. Competition breeds greatness.
It’s not only the pole that needs to bend, you know.
“An atmosphere of greatness,” Richards called it. “You talk about Pole Vault U, one of the ways you do that is that you don’t get one or two vaulters, but you get a lot of vaulters that are all good and grow off each other. … Now it gives them a target to go for. It builds everybody, and it’s a great atmosphere to be a part of.”
