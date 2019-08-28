By JOHN WERNER
Possessing an enormous passion to compete in two sports, Chris Platt is a throwback to a time before specialization became the new normal.
He’s the sage of the Baylor football team, a sixth-year wide receiver who has played under three head coaches and has overcome knee and hand injuries to get back on the field. Platt earned his degree in May 2018, and is hoping an impressive performance this fall earns him a shot at an NFL career.
The speed Platt brings to the football field translates to track where he ran the second leg of Baylor’s 4x400-meter relay team that finished sixth in the NCAA championships last spring in Austin.
The demands of competing in both sports are all consuming, and Baylor track coach Todd Harbour appreciates the sacrifice Platt has made.
“It’s not easy being a two-sport athlete,” Harbour said. “It’s a challenge today because there are so many demands on their time. It was pretty typical back in our day, but now sports are a lot more specialized, and to see one play two sports is pretty special.”
Platt’s reason for performing two sports isn’t complicated.
“I enjoy it just because I’m competitive,” Platt said. “Ever since eighth grade when I started track, I just loved to compete, and the same with football.”
But heading into Baylor’s season opener against SFA on Saturday at McLane Stadium, Platt’s mind is focused solely on football. The NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility after he tore his ACL in his left knee that limited him to four games in 2017.
Platt considers his extra year a gift and he wants to make the most of it. The soft spoken Platt is going into the season healthy and expects a great year for a Baylor receiving corps that needs his leadership and experience.
“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Platt said. “I know that going into camp I was 100 percent cutting routes and bursting off the ball. The coaches and I thought another year would be better for me from the standpoint of the combine and the draft. I’ll lead by example and show it on the field.”
Baylor coach Matt Rhule has seen Platt make tremendous progress since last season, and is looking for him and seniors Denzel Mims and Marques Jones to lead a talented receiving corps.
“I think when you see him practice out here, you see the Chris Platt of two years ago,” Rhule said. “Last year he was back, but it takes some time coming off that ACL. Now you see a guy who’s getting in and out of his breaks and competing at a high level. I expect him to have a really good year for us.”
When Platt arrived at Baylor in 2014, he would have never dreamed that his college career would have so many ebbs and flows, unbelievable highs mixed with devastating lows.
Though Platt was high on the radar of college football coaches, he was better known for his track exploits at Willis High School, located 47 miles north of Houston. His phenomenal speed made him the Class 4A 400-meter state champion during his first three years in high school, including a blazing 46.64 seconds as a junior in 2013.
Platt’s speed and versatility attracted former Baylor coach Art Briles after seeing Willis using his skills at wide receiver, defensive back and as a kick returner. He was a dynamic force at every position he played.
After redshirting in 2014, Platt saw some action in 2015 in a loaded Baylor receiving corps that included Biletnikoff Award winner Corey Coleman. But Baylor got his speed on the field as he averaged 27.6 yards on 13 kick returns, and almost scored on an 84-yard return against West Virginia before he was dragged down at the 3-yard line.
The Baylor football program underwent a huge shakeup when Briles was fired in May 2016 amid the university’s sexual assault scandal. But Platt became a bigger factor in the receiving corps under interim coach Jim Grobe as a sophomore as he made 35 catches for 567 yards and four scores, a major step up from his redshirt freshman season when he made 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.
With Rhule stepping into the head coaching job following the 2016 season, Platt got off to a remarkable start in 2017 as he made 16 catches for 401 yards and five touchdowns in the first four games. He was averaging 25.1 yards per catch and had burned defenses for four catches over 70-plus yards.
But in the Bears’ fourth game against Oklahoma, Platt tore his ACL which put him out for the season. It was big blow for Platt and the Bears, who went on to a 1-11 season.
“It was pretty shocking,” Platt said. “I expected to maybe sit out a game or two. For them to tell me that my ACL was torn completely, I was kind of in doubt because it didn’t feel like it at all.”
Platt underwent surgery and began the long process of rehabbing his damaged knee. He came back last season to catch 36 passes for 511 yards, but he scored just one touchdown and wasn’t the home run threat that he was in 2017.
Hand surgery kept Platt out of football spring drills this year, but he was able to run track, and became part of Baylor’s All-American 4x400-meter relay team.
Subbing for senior Caleb Dickinson, Platt teamed with Wil London, Matthew Moorer and Howard Fields III to run a time of 3:03.17 for second at the NCAA West regional prelims in Sacramento, Calif. Platt’s split of 45.92 seconds on the third leg was a big key.
At the NCAA championships, Platt ran a burning second leg at 45.2 seconds as the Bears took sixth place.
“He came out this spring and ran with a cast on his hand,” Harbour said. “It was definitely more challenging for him this year because of the surgery. He ran an incredible leg in the NCAA meet. He’s a talented young man, and the 400 is very natural for him. Now I want to see him catch a lot of passes and see him take some to the house.”
Platt believes the pressure of performing on a national stage in track has helped prepare him for football.
“In track, everyone’s depending on you,” Platt said. “You can’t just hide behind somebody else, and have somebody else take over. If you’re lacking, it shows. You’ve got to have that mindset to be ready all the time.”
For the Baylor coaches, Platt’s knowledge and experience is like having another coach in the room. Nobody was more excited than Baylor receivers coach Frisman Jackson to see Platt granted a sixth year of eligibility.
“It’s big for our program,” Jackson said. “Chris brings leadership, he brings a veteran mentality. He knows how to work, he knows what the expectations are. He wants to win, so anytime you get that combination of a guy in the room and can get it for an extra year, you want to take advantage of it.”
Platt makes Baylor’s young receivers feel welcome to come to him anytime for advice.
“He’s a veteran and has been here the longest, so he knows the ins and outs,” said Baylor sophomore receiver R.J. Sneed. “He knows the coverage and knows the game. What is this, his sixth year now? So if you need help, you can go to him and trust him with anything.”
The Baylor receivers have so much speed that they often debate who is the fastest, which leads to some pretty funny arguments.
When asked who is the fastest receiver in the room, sophomore Tyquan Thornton answered quickly that it was him. But he said Platt wouldn’t agree with that assessment.
“No, he won’t,” Thornton said. “Or (Jackson) Gleeson won’t or Denzel (Mims) won’t.”
While speed is Platt’s biggest asset, Rhule said it’s just one of many facets the veteran receiver brings to the Bears.
“Chris’ greatest attribute is not his speed, it’s really his intelligence,” Rhule said. “He can do so many different things for us and he’s also a really tough person, a really loyal person. It’s made me a track and field fan to go and watch him and the other guys. He’s someone who believes in everything he does.”
With Jackson’s experience as the Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach in 2017, Platt believes he’ll be well prepared for the expectations of NFL teams when he begins workouts next spring before the 2020 draft.
Platt is on the slender side at 5-11 and 172 pounds, but he’s got the wheels to become an NFL prospect.
“I think it will help a lot because we run an NFL pro-style offense, and just being here with Coach Fris and getting to know him more and all the stuff I need with technique,” Platt said.
While Platt hopes he can play in the NFL, he eventually wants to get into coaching. He’s enjoyed being around young athletes in Waco and back home in Willis to give them advice and show them a thing or two about running routes and catching passes.
“I just like having a good influence on the youth,” Platt said. “I do a lot through community service and also when I go back home I have a lot of people who know who I am and reach out to me. I work with kids at camps. If they want to go out and run routes and stuff, I do that with them. There’s some that want to do better. I tell them don’t be like me, be better.”
