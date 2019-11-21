With a considerable size advantage over Lamar, No. 2 Baylor took the most direct path to the basket Thursday night.
The Lady Bears continually fed their posts, and they usually didn’t miss as Nalyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Erin DeGrate combined to hit 22 of 25 shots en route to a 90-28 win at the Ferrell Center.
The win gave the Lady Bears a 5-0 record, and it was their third straight without preseason All-America forward Lauren Cox, who is out with a stress reaction in her right foot.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey used two-platoon basketball as the first team played the first and third quarters and the second team played the second and fourth quarters. Lamar (1-3) had no answer for Baylor’s size and depth, and appeared to wear down as the game progressed as the Lady Bears shot their fourth highest field goal percentage in school history at 67.9 percent.
“We’re getting ready to go to the Virgin Islands and we play three games in three days, and that was the plan and it worked out where I could do that,” Mulkey said. “We shot the ball better than I realized. I didn’t realize we shot almost 70 percent from the field. The two negatives were the turnovers and missed free throws.”
The Lady Bears shot 57.7 percent from the free throw line and committed 21 turnovers. But led by guard DiDi Richards, Baylor’s defense limited Lamar to 17.5 percent shooting from the field. Lamar guard Amber Vital, who was averaging 16.3 points coming into the game, hit just one of 16 shots.
“If you don’t understand the game of basketball and you’re not watching things like that, you can’t understand the value of DiDi Richards,” Mulkey said. “She can play four positions on the floor for us. And then, she has to go guard four positions if I need her to do that. You just can’t take her off the floor. She’s just one of those kids that makes everybody else play harder, she gets her hands on stuff, she’s just a tremendous defensive player.”
Baylor’s offensive strategy was highly effective as Smith hit all eight of her field goal attempts to score 18 points, while Egbo was six of eight and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Playing with the second team, DeGrate nailed eight of nine field goals and scored a game-high 19 points.
“They weren’t that tall, so it was definitely a mismatch,” Egbo said.
Guards Te’a Cooper and Richards and forward Caitlin Bickle were the main facilitators with five assists apiece. Baylor’s inside dominance help opened up the court for Cooper, who drained all three of her 3-point attempts and finished with 12 points.
“I think Caitlin Bickle had a lot of assists there in the second half because she gets the ball to DeGrate probably better than anybody,” Mulkey said. “Cox is another one who can get the ball to players in the right spots. DeGrate is the type of post player where she’s going to get position, and you’ve got to be able to feed her in that split second. And Bickle can do that, Cox can do that. Cooper did a better job of distributing the ball and trying to do some things.”
The first quarter was tight for a few minutes until the Lady Bears went on a 16-0 run to take a 24-7 lead.
Cooper directed Baylor’s offense as she racked up four assists in the first quarter and stepped outside to drain a 3-pointer to open up a 14-7 lead.
The Lady Bears went to the paint the rest of the quarter as Smith hit all four of her field goal attempts and Egbo made three of five to open up the 17-point lead at the end of the quarter.
With the second unit in the game, Baylor didn’t score as proficiently due largely to second-quarter turnovers. But the Lady Bears still scored in the paint as DeGrate nailed four of five shots and benefited from some accurate passes from forward Bickle to give Baylor a 35-13 halftime lead.
Well rested after sitting out the second quarter, the Lady Bears first team outscored Lamar, 30-6, in the third quarter.
Once again, Smith was perfect as she hit all four field goals while Egbo drained all three of her shots. This time Richards was the primary facilitator as she dished out four assists during the third quarter as the Lady Bears stretched their lead to 65-19.
Baylor’s second team finished off the rout by outscoring Lamar, 25-9, in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bears will begin the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas on Nov. 28 against Washington State.
“It’s going to give me a gauge of who can score for us, who can play defense, who my top eight players are,” Mulkey said. “I have a pretty good mindset of who I think they are, but when you get against the top teams, you really separate yourselves a little bit.”
